WATCH: Marvin Humes Explains Failing To Make JLS Comeback Four Years Ago

JLS recently announced their hugely anticipated comeback, but Marvin Humes explained how he tried to make it happen a lot earlier.

JLS left the world shook when they announced that they would be reuniting - after their seven-year hiatus - to take part in their 'Beat Again' 2020 tour.

Capital's Marvin Humes spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and told them that he originally planned to reunite JLS several years ago.

"It's lovely to be here, back with my brothers," said Marvin, pointing to his 'Everybody In Love' bandmates, Aston, JB and Oritsé.

"It's something I've been waiting for for a long time. Four years ago I tried to make this happen; I was on the phone to the guys and I was like 'Let's just get back together, we should have never broke up," joked Marvin, as he quoted 'Beat Again'.

Marvin took Oritsé to a sushi bar, and tried to reunite the band, only for the singer to turn him down. Oritsé said he "broke his heart".

During their chat, they also (sort of) confirmed that they would be bringing back their old dance routines, as well as some new choreography. Marvin also said that Aston would be doing his backflips again.

JLS announced their comeback tour across social media on Wednesday, 12 February, and said they would be performing across locations such as London, Manchester and Leeds.