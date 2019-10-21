Footballers’ Wives: The Musical! A Stage Show Is in The Works Following Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy Feud

Footballers’ Wives is making a comeback, as a musical stage show after the recent viral WAG row.

Maureen Chadwick, one of the original show’s co-creators, confirmed to Radio Times that she’s bringing back the popular TV drama which saw Tanya Turner struggling to keep her marriage to footballer, Jason Turner, stable.

The musical spin-off, which will be based around the first series, is unlikely to star the original cast but the auditioning process is likely to begin in the next few months, meaning it should hit theatres in 2020.

Coleen Rooney was branded ‘WAGatha Christie’ on social media following her months of detective work resulting in calling out Rebekah Vardy for selling fake stories of her to the press.

The feud caused the internet to reminisce about the early 2000’s series, which saw the group of dramatised women embarking on ill-marriages, betrayal and murder.

There is yet to be any speculation about whether or not the TV soap will return to its original form, but former producer and writer Liz Lake admitted she would return ‘in a heartbeat’.

She said: “If there’s an appetite for it, and enough people want it, it would be worth having that conversation. Whatever job I do, I get people telling me they loved Footballers’ Wives. It was an escape and a bit of a refreshing camp, but it was still really bold storytelling.

“I think we’d prefer to have an update than a reboot, a revival moving it forward. It’s more than just nostalgia, it’s about seeing what life is like now. Don’t think I haven’t thought about it – I’ve had various moments where I’ve thought, ‘Gosh wouldn’t it be good to do a special tie-in with the World Cup or something’?”

We're here for it!

