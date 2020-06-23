Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram As Fans Beg Them To Get Back Together

Are Kourtney and Scott getting back together? Fans hope so! Picture: instagram

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s fans really want them to get back together.

Scott Disick - who recently split from Sofia Richie - has left a flirty comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram and now fans are begging them to get back together.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars - who have three kids together - were in an on/off relationship for 10 years, before splitting for a final time in 2015.

Kourtney and Scott have three kids together. Picture: instagram

However, it looks like they could potentially rekindle their romance, and fans are so here for it.

It all started when Kourtney posted a sweet photograph of the pair with their children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - over the weekend.

She captioned it: “Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones.”

She then posted a sultry shot of herself wearing a white belted dress and knee high boots with a grey and yellow shirt thrown over the top.

Scott commented on the post, writing: “Cute shirt,” leading fans to believe the item belongs to him.

"I'm screaming, I'm so happy," one wrote.

Another added: "Get back together please make 2020 better."

Scott is currently single after recently splitting from Sofia Richie after 3 years together.

The reason they decided to break-up hasn't been revealed but there's been speculation that it was over the fact Scott is still in love with Kourtney.

A source told US Weekly: "Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him.

"It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

