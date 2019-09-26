Kylie Jenner Hospitalised & Forced To Cancel Appearance For Kylie X Balmain Launch At Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner hospitalised with intense 'flu' symptoms. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalised with an ‘intense illness’ after being forced to cancel her Paris fashion week appearance.

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalised after developing an ‘intense illness’ with ‘severe flu-like symptoms’, causing her to miss an array of events with both the Kardashians and her make-up line.

Pulling out of presenting at the Emmys alongside her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, she's also had to send her close pals as her in her place to Paris Fashion Week for her new Kylie X Balmain collaboration.

Kylie Jenner Spotted Jetting Off With A Wedding Dress Ahead Of Her 22nd Birthday Celebrations On Italian Coast

The 22-year-old, who has been under the weather for over three weeks, had recently posted on Instagram that she fell ill after her daughter, Stormi was sick, and posted videos of what she had been taking in efforts to heal, including ginger honey crystals and lemon Echinacea.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently announced her brand new makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, posting: “Paris is always a good idea, surprise.. KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com.”

The mother of one was due to appear at Paris Fashion Week to launch her collection but was forced to pull out due to being admitted to hospital.

She took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying: “Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

“I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys.”

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently recovering and has father, Caitlyn Jenner by her side, while her mother, Kris Jenner, is in Paris for fashion week.

Her close friends Stassie and Victoria took over Kylie’s Instagram story to reveal the new Kylie X Balmain collection.

Stassie said: “We're in Paris. Kylie's feeling a little under the weather right now, so we're going to do this reveal takeover.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!