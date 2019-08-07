Kylie Jenner Spotted Jetting Off With A Wedding Dress Ahead Of Her 22nd Birthday Celebrations On Italian Coast

Kylie Jenner was spotted jetting off with a huge white dress. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday could mark a double celebration, as the reality TV star was seen boarding a plane with what looked like a wedding dress.

Kylie Jenner turns 22 on 10 August, and ahead of the big day boyfriend Travis Scott filled her house with rose petals to kick off the beginning of the celebrations – which are reportedly taking place aboard a yacht on the Italian coast.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Much Is Lip Kit Queen Worth As She Tops Instagram Rich List

The lip kit queen – who recently branched out into skincare – was pictured boarding a private jet at Van Nuys Airport in LA with her family in tow, including Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, and as their luggage was loaded onto the plane an employee was seen holding what looked like a feathered wedding gown.

Crew members were papped – in pictures obtained by TMZ – carrying the white dress from the car to the plane, with a suit bag which could be holding a tuxedo being escorted alongside it.

The bottom of the white dress poked out beneath its cover, revealing layered ruffles as it billowed in the wind, while the garment bag was also emblazoned with a Saks Fifth Avenue logo.

Kylie and Travis have kept fans guessing over their relationship status for months, as they often refer to each other as “husband” and “wife”.

She has also been pictured on multiple occasions wearing a diamond rock on her ring finger.

TMZ have claimed the reality TV star and her family will be having an extravagant birthday bash on a £200 million mega yacht called ’Tranquility’ and have denied rumours the mother of one will be tying the knot with her baby daddy.

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi were also on the private jet to Italy. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Sources told the site she’s not getting married on the trip, and instead the family will be partying hard on the Italian coast.

The yacht apparently is as long as an entire football pitch and includes a theatre, swimming pool, beauty salon and sauna.

Kylie has so far been showered in gifts in the run-up to her birthday, with sister Kim Kardashian giving her a sofa which is a large pair of lips.

She said on Instagram as she showed off her presents: “You guys, my flower room keeps getting better, because this chair is everything! This is going in my bedroom.”

Meanwhile, her pal Yris Palmer also gave her a mannequin with a bird’s head made out of roses and hands and feet adorned with pink petals.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!