The Secret Behind Kim Kardashian's Tiny Waist At The Met Gala Revealed

Kim Kardashian reveals how she achieved her tiny waist at the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: YouTube/Vogue

Kim Kardashian has revealed just how she achieved a waist that defies the laws of physics at this year's Met Gala whilst getting ready with Vogue before the big event.

Kim Kardashian has finally spilt the tea about the work that went into achieving her waist-snatching look at the 2019 Met Gala and despite the fact you've got to give her an A+ for effort- squeezing into the medieval underwear looks like the most uncomfortable thing we've ever seen... ever.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom corset to achieve her minuscule waist. Picture: YouTube/Vogue

Revealing that designer Thierry Mugler, 'the best corset maker in the world', came out of retirement to design the Vogue cover star the couture piece called 'The Wet Look', Kim spoke to the camera whilst perching (as she can't sit) in her corset to reveal her waist that could give Dita Von Teese a run for her money.

She said: "Ok so, Anna (Wintour), if i don't sit down for dinner, now you know why, I'll be walking around, mingling, talking, but I can't sit.. I can only half sit."

Kim Kardashian is squeezed into her outfit made of silicone. Picture: YouTube/Vogue

The 38-year-old told Vogue: "I won't be able to pee for about four hours so we're coming up with a plan of what we do in case of an emergency and there's just no other options."

It was a glam process like no other- with her team even saying a 'glam prayer' for the reality star as she was so nervous for her red carpet walk and a team of people carefully co-ordinating the order of her make-up, body oil, lashes and hair etc.

Mr Muglier even designed each of her nails down to the crystals, with Kim herself saying it was 'beyond' anything she'd ever seen.

The beauty queen prepped hard, saying: "I got three facials, a spray tan and a Korean spa scrub, I literally, whatever beauty treatment you can think of, I did it."

Kim Kardashian's infamous curves were even more accentuated than usual. Picture: YouTube/Vogue

Kim, who always said her dream was to be on the cover of Vogue, achieved her first solo cover, that was in circulation at the time of the Met Gala- an event she dreamed of going to but wasn't invited to until she met her husband, Kanye West.

She's chronicled the past seven years of her Met appearances, tweeting: "Year 7- 2019 Manfred Thierry Mugler For the house of Mugler."

"Mr. Mugler hasn’t designed in 20 years & made me the most magical dripping wet dress & printed latex dress w crystals! I have to pinch myself, I am attending the Met Gala while on the cover of Vogue!!! God is good!"

Year 7- 2019 Manfred Thierry Mugler For the house of Mugler. Mr. Mugler hasn’t designed in 20 years & made me the most magical dripping wet dress & printed latex dress w crystals! I have to pinch myself, I am attending the Met Gala while on the cover of Vogue!!! God is good! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BFKMfHRcHa — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2019

The diary of her dress fitting comes as rumours swirl from Radar Online that her sister, Khloé, wasn't invited to the event and has been 'blacklisted' by the event's founder, Anner Wintour, unlike her sisters Kendall and Kylie, and mum, Kris Jenner, as she's considered 'too C-list'.

