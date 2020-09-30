Is Wes Nelson dating Maya Jama?

Wes Nelson and Maya Jama sparked dating rumours with a selfie together. Picture: instagram

Wes Nelson, who split from Arabella Chi, earlier this year, has sparked rumours he’s dating Maya Jama.

The Love Island star, who has just dropped his first solo single, recently shared a snap on Instagram of himself and the TV presenter looking cosy.

Drake ‘Messaged Maya Jama Two Years Ago’ When She Was With Stormzy

Wes Nelson split from Arabella Chi earlier this year. Picture: instagram

But are they dating? Let’s take a look…

It’s unclear if the celebs are dating but that hasn’t stopped fans from shipping them.

When Wes shared the selfie of them both, lots of his followers took to the comments to comment on how ‘good’ they looked together.

“You would make the best couple,” wrote one fan.

Wes has been single since splitting from Arabella. Before that, he was in a relationship with Megan Barton-Hanson, who he met in the Love Island villa.

However, their romance wasn’t meant to be and they ended up splitting last year.

Maya has has been single for over year. Before that, she was in a long-term relationship with Stormzy and the couple even lived together.

She’s since been linked to Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons, and Drake.

