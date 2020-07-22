Drake ‘Messaged Maya Jama Two Years Ago’ When She Was With Stormzy

22 July 2020, 12:57

Drake apparently messaged Maya Jama in 2018
Drake apparently messaged Maya Jama in 2018. Picture: PA

Drake apparently messaged Maya Jama two years ago while looking for romance.

Fans were shocked to hear Drake reference Maya Jama in his verse on ‘Only You’ with Headie One, but it’s now emerged the Canadian rapper first flirted with Stormzy’s ex two years ago.

Drake And Maya Jama: Why Stormzy's Ex-Girlfriend Featured In New Song 'Only You Freestyle' Lyrics

According to the tabloids Drake messaged Maya – who split from Stormzy almost a year ago – in 2018 but she ignored it because she was with her now-ex boyfriend at the time.

In his flirty lyric on Headie One’s new track, Drake calls the presenter ‘a sweet one’.

Maya Jama and Stormzy dated for five years
Maya Jama and Stormzy dated for five years. Picture: PA

He raps: “Chubbs might jam this yute for a chain and give it to a sweet one, call that Maya Jama [sic].”

An insider has since told the papers: “Drake definitely appeared to have a soft spot for Maya and late in 2018 he started following her on Instagram out of the blue.

“She totally ignored him and didn’t follow him back as she was with Stormzy.

“Drake’s got a real reputation as a ladies’ man, and although he’s a huge superstar, Maya wasn’t going to entertain any form of contact.”

However, Maya apparently still hasn’t responded to Drake’s advances despite becoming single last year.

The insider added: “Even when she split with Stormzy it’s not something Maya wanted to pursue and she has left it.

“Now it’s clear both men are still interested, things could get messy.”

Maya recently spoke about being newly-single, saying on the TTYA podcast: “I was in a relationship for nearly five years and I’ve had a new lease of excitement.”

Stormzy and Maya split in summer last year despite rumours he was ‘ready to propose’ and the rapper has been honest in admitting he “still loves her wholeheartedly.”

