Celebs React To Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Baby News

24 September 2020, 10:59

Zayn and Gigi's celebrity pals have been reacting to their baby news.
Zayn and Gigi's celebrity pals have been reacting to their baby news. Picture: instagram

Celebs including Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian have been reacting to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s baby news.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a baby girl into the world, and their celebrity pals couldn’t be happier for them.

The couple, who have been in an on/off relationship since 2015, announced the arrival of their first child in matching Instagram posts on Thursday morning.

Every Gorgeous Photo Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump As She And Zayn Malik Welcome New Daughter

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Gigi’s caption read: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Ratajowski rushed to the comments section to congratulate her.

Justin Bieber’s wife wrote: “Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys.”

“Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!,” added model Ratajowski.

Queer Eye star, Tan France, wrote: “YAY. Congratulations, my love. I’m over the moon for you both!”

Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, wrote: “Congrats… Jido’s [grandfather’s] heart belongs to you… baby girl.”

The model's sister, Bella, has yet to post anything, along with her brother, Anwar, who is in a relationship with Dua Lipa.

The famous family have been spending time together on the Hadid family farm and we've no doubt they are all gushing over the new arrival.

Just imagine getting invited there for Christmas dinner!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne and Cheryl are parents to son Bear

Who Is Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Son? 5 Facts About Their Adorable Tot Bear

Ariana Grande has fans hopeful for 'AG6'

Ariana Grande’s Sixth Album 'AG6' Confirmed & Was Made With 'Thank U Next' Squad

Ariana Grande

Risi Sunak's Job Support Scheme

Rishi Sunak Announces Job Support Scheme For Employees Working Reduced Hours

McDonald's has had to make changes to its service after the new coronavirus rules

McDonald’s Announce Changes To Services & Opening Hours After New Covid-19 Rules Are Introduced
The 'Riverdale' cast have to wash their mouths out before every kissing scene

WATCH: KJ Apa Shows Riverdale Cast Washing Mouths Out Before Every Make Out Scene

Molly Mae Hague accused of editing Instagram snap

Love Island's Molly Mae Hague Accused Of 'Photoshopping Chin' In Instagram Snap

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private