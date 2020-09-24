Celebs React To Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Baby News

Zayn and Gigi's celebrity pals have been reacting to their baby news. Picture: instagram

Celebs including Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian have been reacting to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s baby news.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a baby girl into the world, and their celebrity pals couldn’t be happier for them.

The couple, who have been in an on/off relationship since 2015, announced the arrival of their first child in matching Instagram posts on Thursday morning.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Gigi’s caption read: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Ratajowski rushed to the comments section to congratulate her.

Justin Bieber’s wife wrote: “Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys.”

“Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!,” added model Ratajowski.

Queer Eye star, Tan France, wrote: “YAY. Congratulations, my love. I’m over the moon for you both!”

Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, wrote: “Congrats… Jido’s [grandfather’s] heart belongs to you… baby girl.”

The model's sister, Bella, has yet to post anything, along with her brother, Anwar, who is in a relationship with Dua Lipa.

The famous family have been spending time together on the Hadid family farm and we've no doubt they are all gushing over the new arrival.

Just imagine getting invited there for Christmas dinner!

