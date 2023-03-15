Who Is Bader Shammas? Meet Lindsay Lohan’s Husband From His Age & Job To Their Wedding Details

Get to know Lindsay Lohan's husband Bader Shammas. Picture: Getty/Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Here’s what you need to know about Lindsay Lohan’s husband Bader Shammas as she announced they’re expecting their first baby together.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas got married last year and the former Disney star revealed she’s pregnant with their first baby together!

The Falling For Christmas actress revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post on March 14 after largely keeping her romance with Bader out of the limelight.

Get to know more about Lindsay’s beau, from his age and what he does for a living to how long they’ve been together.

Who is Bader Shammas and how old is he?

Lindsay’s husband Bader is a Dubai-based businessman from Kuwait.

He is thought to be around 36 years old at the time of writing - the same age as the Mean Girls actress.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas reportedly met in Dubai in 2020. Picture: Alamy

What does Bader Shammas do for a living - what’s his job & net worth?

Bader is a financier who works as the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

As per his LinkedIn page, he attended the University of South Florida for a degree in mechanical engineering from 2007 to 2010.

He later attended the University of Tampa to get his Bachelor of Science in finance from 2010 to 2012.

According to reports, he’s also said to be worth around $110million (£91.5million).

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas reportedly got married in July 2022. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

How long have Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan been together?

Bader and Lindsay were first linked in February 2020 and are thought to have met in Dubai, after the Freaky Friday star moved to the UAE in 2018.

She announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2021, writing at the time: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2022. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

When did Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas get married?

It is believed that Lindsay and Bader tied the knot in July 2022 in a private ceremony.

News of their marriage only came about after Lindsay called Bader her ‘husband’ in an Instagram post.

Following their wedding, they travelled to Turkey for a romantic honeymoon.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are said to have been together since 2020. Picture: Getty

Does Bader Shammas have Instagram?

Bader does have Instagram - @bader.shammas - however, his profile is on private and currently has 741 followers, which means he likely only accepts requests from friends and people he knows.

Lindsay frequently tags her beau in posts, including the adorable pregnancy post she shared.

