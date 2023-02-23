Mean Girls Cast Might Not Reunite For Second Movie After All

Mean Girls is getting a musical version of the movie. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Mean Girls: The Musical production has been stalled after discussions over the actresses’ pay.

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert had all apparently agreed to reunite for Mean Girls: The Musical with creator Tina Fey to make a movie-adaption of the Broadway show.

It's thought the stars would be involved in some way despite not reprising their original roles.

However, production on the film has halted due to Paramount’s ‘disrespectful’ money offer, according to Page Six.

The cast of the film have remained friends through the years and were said to be preparing to come back together for the new film, which is coming to Paramount+.

A source told the publication: “Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth. All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”

The original Mean Girls actors might not reunite after all. Picture: Alamy

They claim McAdams, who played Regina George, was offered a larger part to play than the other three, but the deal hasn’t been signed off.

“As of now, the negotiations are stalled,” added their source.

In the movie, Tina Fey is reprising her role as Ms. Norbury and is also writing and producing the movie.

She’s reportedly signed a seven-figure deal for the role.

Lindsay Lohan was said to be in talks for a Mean Girls movie. Picture: Alamy

Lohan, McAdams, Seyfried and Chabert are not due to play their original characters; Cady Heron, Regina George, Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners.

It’s not known what parts they’d play or whether they’d make cameos.

However, in November Lohan and Seyfried spoke about Mean Girls: The Musical to Interview, saying they had no interest in getting involved.

“I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like: ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone,” Lohan said to Seyfried, to which she replied, “Yeah, it would just be completely different.”

Lindsay Lohan recently made her return to Hollywood. Picture: Getty

Instead, the iconic characters will be reprised by other actors; Renée Rapp, who played Regina in the Broadway musical and has also starred in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Spider-Man star Angourie Rice who will pay Cady, Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho, who will play Janis Ian, and Broadway actress Jaquel Spivey who will play Damien Leigh.

Meanwhile, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels, Bebe Wood will play Gretchen and Senior Year’s Avantika Vandanap will portray Karen.

