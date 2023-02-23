Mean Girls Cast Might Not Reunite For Second Movie After All

23 February 2023, 14:23

Mean Girls is getting a musical version of the movie
Mean Girls is getting a musical version of the movie. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Mean Girls: The Musical production has been stalled after discussions over the actresses’ pay.

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert had all apparently agreed to reunite for Mean Girls: The Musical with creator Tina Fey to make a movie-adaption of the Broadway show.

It's thought the stars would be involved in some way despite not reprising their original roles.

However, production on the film has halted due to Paramount’s ‘disrespectful’ money offer, according to Page Six.

The cast of the film have remained friends through the years and were said to be preparing to come back together for the new film, which is coming to Paramount+.

Who's In The Cast Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

A source told the publication: “Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth. All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”

The original Mean Girls actors might not reunite after all
The original Mean Girls actors might not reunite after all. Picture: Alamy

They claim McAdams, who played Regina George, was offered a larger part to play than the other three, but the deal hasn’t been signed off.

“As of now, the negotiations are stalled,” added their source.

In the movie, Tina Fey is reprising her role as Ms. Norbury and is also writing and producing the movie.

She’s reportedly signed a seven-figure deal for the role.

Lindsay Lohan was said to be in talks for a Mean Girls movie
Lindsay Lohan was said to be in talks for a Mean Girls movie. Picture: Alamy

Lohan, McAdams, Seyfried and Chabert are not due to play their original characters; Cady Heron, Regina George, Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners.

It’s not known what parts they’d play or whether they’d make cameos.

However, in November Lohan and Seyfried spoke about Mean Girls: The Musical to Interview, saying they had no interest in getting involved.

“I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like: ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone,” Lohan said to Seyfried, to which she replied, “Yeah, it would just be completely different.”

Lindsay Lohan recently made her return to Hollywood
Lindsay Lohan recently made her return to Hollywood. Picture: Getty

Instead, the iconic characters will be reprised by other actors; Renée Rapp, who played Regina in the Broadway musical and has also starred in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Spider-Man star Angourie Rice who will pay Cady, Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho, who will play Janis Ian, and Broadway actress Jaquel Spivey who will play Damien Leigh.

Meanwhile, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels, Bebe Wood will play Gretchen and Senior Year’s Avantika Vandanap will portray Karen.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tommy Fury has become a millionnaire since leaving 'Love Island'

What Is Tommy Fury's Net Worth? Inside The Boxer's Millions

Brooklyn honoured his wife in a big way

Brooklyn Beckham Unveils Massive Tattoo Of Wife Nicola Peltz’s Face

What is Molly-Mae's baby girl's name?

What Has Molly-Mae Hague Named Her Baby Girl?

Here's how much Tommy Fury will earn from his fight with Jake Paul

How Much Is Tommy Fury Getting Paid For His Jake Paul Fight?

All of the new characters joining You season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Love Island is reaching fever pitch

Love Island First Look: Fans React To Trouble In Paradise

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star