Where Was Falling For Christmas Filmed? Location Of Lindsay Lohan’s New Movie Revealed

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about the stunning locations where Lindsay Lohan’s new festive film, Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, was filmed.

Netflix fans can’t help but wonder where Falling For Christmas was filmed as the new festive romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan has arrived on the streaming platform.

Lindsay’s highly-anticipated return as the queen of rom-coms is finally here, and what better way to enjoy it than as a festive return?

The movie follows newly engaged hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (played by Lindsay) who has a skiing accident just a few days before Christmas.

Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling For Christmas on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

There are some beautiful filming locations in Falling For Christmas. Picture: Netflix

The accident leaves Sierra with total amnesia as she finds herself in the care of a lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his daughter Avy as she attempts to regain her lost memories.

Sounds like the perfect festive film to snuggle up to, right?

What makes it even better is the stunning scenery in the movie - but where exactly was Falling For Christmas filmed?

Here’s the lowdown…

Falling For Christmas was filmed in Utah. Picture: Netflix

Where was Falling For Christmas filmed?

Falling For Christmas was filmed in Utah, primarily in its capital Salt Lake City as well as Park City.

Shooting initially began taking place in November last year, so the scenic shots come at a very fitting time as we approach the festive season.

The lodge that the characters can be found spending a lot of time in, in the movie, is actually a ski lodge called Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley at 7700 Stein Way in Park City and is a 5-star rated hotel and spa that you can actually check yourselves into!

Some other pivotal sequences were shot around Salt Lake City to grasp the beautiful backdrops as the snowy location seemed no less than ideal for the Christmas flick.

Falling For Christmas is streaming now on Netflix.

