Where Was Falling For Christmas Filmed? Location Of Lindsay Lohan’s New Movie Revealed

11 November 2022, 12:48

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about the stunning locations where Lindsay Lohan’s new festive film, Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, was filmed.

Netflix fans can’t help but wonder where Falling For Christmas was filmed as the new festive romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan has arrived on the streaming platform.

Lindsay’s highly-anticipated return as the queen of rom-coms is finally here, and what better way to enjoy it than as a festive return?

The movie follows newly engaged hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (played by Lindsay) who has a skiing accident just a few days before Christmas.

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling For Christmas on Netflix
Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling For Christmas on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
There are some beautiful filming locations in Falling For Christmas
There are some beautiful filming locations in Falling For Christmas. Picture: Netflix

The accident leaves Sierra with total amnesia as she finds herself in the care of a lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his daughter Avy as she attempts to regain her lost memories.

Sounds like the perfect festive film to snuggle up to, right?

What makes it even better is the stunning scenery in the movie - but where exactly was Falling For Christmas filmed?

Here’s the lowdown…

Falling For Christmas was filmed in Utah
Falling For Christmas was filmed in Utah. Picture: Netflix

Where was Falling For Christmas filmed?

Falling For Christmas was filmed in Utah, primarily in its capital Salt Lake City as well as Park City.

Shooting initially began taking place in November last year, so the scenic shots come at a very fitting time as we approach the festive season.

The lodge that the characters can be found spending a lot of time in, in the movie, is actually a ski lodge called Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley at 7700 Stein Way in Park City and is a 5-star rated hotel and spa that you can actually check yourselves into!

Some other pivotal sequences were shot around Salt Lake City to grasp the beautiful backdrops as the snowy location seemed no less than ideal for the Christmas flick.

Falling For Christmas is streaming now on Netflix.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside Louis' 'Silver Tongues' lyrics

Louis Tomlinson On Love, Connection & Comfort: Inside The Lyrics Of 'Silver Tongues'

Louis Tomlinson has made our hearts happy

Louis Tomlinson's New Album 'Faith In The Future' Has Sent Fans Into A Tailspin

Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista are said to have been dating for ‘over a year’

Chris Evans Has Been Dating Actress Alba Baptista For ‘Over A Year’

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Radio

Have you brushed up on you Reputation history?

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Era?

Features

Doja Cat changed her name to 'Christmas' on Twitter and called on Elon Musk to change it back

Doja Cat Freaking Out Over Accidental Twitter Name Change Is All Of Us

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star