Falling For Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan has one of the most festive soundtracks around - here’s a look at all the songs featured in the movie.

Falling For Christmas on Netflix is our latest festive obsession thanks to the winning combo of leads, Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet.

The movie follows a newly engaged hotel heiress called Sierra Belmont (played by Lindsay) who has an unfortunate skiing accident just a few days before Christmas, leaving her with amnesia.

She is then looked after by a lodge owner (played by Chord) and his daughter Avy as Sierra attempts to regain her lost memories - and people can’t get enough of the new rom-com.

What makes the film 10x better is the insanely catchy soundtrack - and don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on all of the songs that feature in the new Christmas flick, so keep scrolling!

Lindsay herself even recorded a version of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ for the film, which fans are loving thanks to her nostalgic connection to the track from her appearance in Mean Girls in 2004.

One song, in particular, that’s stuck in our heads after watching the film is ‘Without You’, written and performed by Lindsay’s younger sister, Aliana Lohan.

Here’s the full Falling For Christmas soundtrack:

'(Everybody’s Waitin’ for) the Man with the Bag' by Darren Criss feat. Adam Lambert

'Do It Like This' by Daphne Willis

'Two Days of Christmas' by Studio City Sound Singers

'Jingle Bell Rock' by Serena Ryder

'All Out of Love' by Air Supply

'Must Be Christmas' by Michael Damian

'We Wish You the Merries!' by John Tesh

'Up on the House Top' by Studio City Sound Singers

'Everybody Loves Christmas' by Chord Overstreet

'Jolly Old Saint Nick' by Studio City Sound Singers

'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' by Frankie Avalon

'Jingle Bells' by Aliana Lohan

'Without You' by Aliana Lohan

'We Wish You a Merry Christmas' by Yo Kinky

'Jingle Bell Rock' by Lindsay Lohan feat. Ali Tomineek

