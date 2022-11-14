Inside The Falling For Christmas Soundtrack: All The Songs Featured In The Festive Netflix Film

14 November 2022, 16:13

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Falling For Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan has one of the most festive soundtracks around - here’s a look at all the songs featured in the movie.

Falling For Christmas on Netflix is our latest festive obsession thanks to the winning combo of leads, Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet.

The movie follows a newly engaged hotel heiress called Sierra Belmont (played by Lindsay) who has an unfortunate skiing accident just a few days before Christmas, leaving her with amnesia.

She is then looked after by a lodge owner (played by Chord) and his daughter Avy as Sierra attempts to regain her lost memories - and people can’t get enough of the new rom-com.

Where Was Falling For Christmas Filmed? Location Of Lindsay Lohan’s New Movie Revealed

Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling For Christmas on Netflix
Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling For Christmas on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Fans can't get enough of the Falling For Christmas soundtrack
Fans can't get enough of the Falling For Christmas soundtrack. Picture: Netflix

What makes the film 10x better is the insanely catchy soundtrack - and don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on all of the songs that feature in the new Christmas flick, so keep scrolling!

Lindsay herself even recorded a version of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ for the film, which fans are loving thanks to her nostalgic connection to the track from her appearance in Mean Girls in 2004.

One song, in particular, that’s stuck in our heads after watching the film is ‘Without You’, written and performed by Lindsay’s younger sister, Aliana Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan recorded her own version of 'Jingle Bell Rock' in Falling For Christmas
Lindsay Lohan recorded her own version of 'Jingle Bell Rock' in Falling For Christmas. Picture: Netflix
Lindsay Lohan's sister Aliana also has some songs featured in the Netflix film
Lindsay Lohan's sister Aliana also has some songs featured in the Netflix film. Picture: Alamy

Here’s the full Falling For Christmas soundtrack:

  • '(Everybody’s Waitin’ for) the Man with the Bag' by Darren Criss feat. Adam Lambert
  • 'Do It Like This' by Daphne Willis
  • 'Two Days of Christmas' by Studio City Sound Singers
  • 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Serena Ryder
  • 'All Out of Love' by Air Supply
  • 'Must Be Christmas' by Michael Damian
  • 'We Wish You the Merries!' by John Tesh
  • 'Up on the House Top' by Studio City Sound Singers
  • 'Everybody Loves Christmas' by Chord Overstreet
  • 'Jolly Old Saint Nick' by Studio City Sound Singers
  • 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' by Frankie Avalon
  • 'Jingle Bells' by Aliana Lohan
  • 'Without You' by Aliana Lohan
  • 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas' by Yo Kinky
  • 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Lindsay Lohan feat. Ali Tomineek

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Liam called Millie the "greatest girlfriend"

Liam Reardon Calls Millie Court 'Wife Material' And Doesn't Rule Out Getting Back Together

Love Island

Taylor Swift had her moment at the European Music Awards

Taylor Swift Ruled The MTV EMAs And Swept Up Four Top Trophies

Tommy Fury shared a tribute to Molly-Mae and their unborn baby during his Rolly Lambert fight

Tommy Fury’s Sweet Tribute To Baby Girl And Molly-Mae Hague During Rolly Lambert Fight

Stormzy got his Swiftie moment

Stormzy's Dreams Come True As He Meets Taylor Swift At The MTV EMAs

Olivia Attwood left I'm A Celeb after discovering she was anaemic

Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Health Condition That Forced Her To Quit I’m A Celebrity

Sam Smith's 'Gloria' is just around the corner

All The Details On Sam Smith's 'Gloria': Tracklist, Collaborators, Release Date & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star