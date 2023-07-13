Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Photos Inside Her Baby Nursery As She Approaches Due Date

13 July 2023, 16:34

Lindsay Lohan has treated fans to a glimpse inside her baby's nursery
Lindsay Lohan has treated fans to a glimpse inside her baby's nursery. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan has been showing off her growing baby bump as she prepares to give birth to her son.

Lindsay Lohan is said to be weeks away from giving birth to her baby boy and already has a nursery prepared for her little one!

The former Disney star shared pictures of the beach-themed nursery on her Instagram page as she partnered with a children’s brand to create her very own nursery collection.

Who Is Bader Shammas? Meet Lindsay Lohan’s Husband From His Age & Job To Their Wedding Details

In a string of photos which showcased the Mean Girls star’s growing baby bump, she wrote: “So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby! Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful.

“I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!”

Lindsay Lohan reveals how you really pronounce her name in first TikTok video

Lindsay Lohan is set to give birth soon
Lindsay Lohan is set to give birth soon. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay looked like a glowing mama-to-be as she wore a long, white flowy dress in the pictures.

This comes just weeks after the Freaky Friday actress revealed she’s expecting a baby boy, with TMZ reporting at the time that she’s close to giving birth.

The 37-year-old actress first announced in March that she was expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas and has since treated fans to a series of snaps of her growing baby bump.

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her baby boy
Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her baby boy. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay first announced her pregnancy when she shared a photo of a white babygrow on Instagram which said “coming soon” alongside the caption: “We are blessed and excited!”

She married her businessman and financier husband Bader in a secret ceremony back in July 2022 after two years of dating and they have since gone from strength to strength.

And it’s safe to say fans are excited for her to welcome baby LiLo!

