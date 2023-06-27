Lindsay Lohan Reveals Gender Of Baby As She Prepares To Give Birth Soon

27 June 2023, 10:43

Lindsay Lohan is set to welcome her first baby very soon
Lindsay Lohan is set to welcome her first baby very soon. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram
Lindsay Lohan is getting ready to welcome her first baby and it has now been revealed whether she’s having a boy or girl! 

Lindsay Lohan announced back in March that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband Bader Shammas, and the gender of her little one has now been revealed.

The former Disney star is reportedly close to giving birth and TMZ reported that LiLo is set to welcome a baby boy!

Lindsay Lohan Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy

The outlet claimed she’s set to give birth ‘very soon’, adding: “Lindsay’s mother, Dina, will actually be by her side in Dubai for the birth.

“And some of Lindsay’s siblings will also be overseas around the same time as the birth to meet their new nephew.”

Lindsay Lohan reveals how you really pronounce her name in first TikTok video

Lindsay Lohan is reportedly pregnant with a baby boy
Lindsay Lohan is reportedly pregnant with a baby boy. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay shared the first glimpse of her baby bump in April and has since shared a string of snaps in the months leading up to welcoming her bundle of joy.

The Mean Girls actress, 36, announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way after sharing a photo of a white babygrow on Instagram which read “coming soon” alongside the caption: “We are blessed and excited!”

Lindsay married her businessman and financier husband, Bader, in a secret ceremony back in July 2022 after two years of dating - eight months of which they were engaged.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first baby with her husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first baby with her husband Bader Shammas. Picture: Getty

The Parent Trap star only revealed that she and Bader had wed after calling him her ‘husband’ in an Instagram post and has since largely kept their romance out of the limelight.

Lindsay recently spoke about preparing for motherhood in a chat with Allure for her cover shoot where she said: “I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom.”

“It’s overwhelming,” she added, “in a good way.”

