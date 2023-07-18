Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth To First Baby With Husband Bader Shammas & Shares Sweet Name

Lindsay Lohan has become a mum for the first time. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas!

Lindsay Lohan has become a mum for the first time after welcoming her first child with her husband Bader Shammas!

The former Disney star has given birth to a baby boy, according to reports, with her rep revealing the newborn’s adorable name.

As per a statement shared to PageSix, Lindsay’s rep confirmed that her son is called Luai which is an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector".

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first baby. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

The actress, 37, gave birth in Dubai where she has been living since 2018, although the baby's exact date of birth has not been shared.

“The family is over the moon in love,” Lindsay’s rep said in a statement on Monday.

The Mean Girls actress first announced her pregnancy in March and has since shared a handful of snaps of her growing baby bump.

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas are parents to a baby boy. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas got married in July last year. Picture: Getty

Lindsay has been with her businessman and financier beau since February 2020 and the pair got engaged in November of the following year.

They then got married in a secret ceremony in April last year, with Lindsay waiting until July to confirm they had tied the knot after referring to Bader as her 'husband' on Instagram.

Congrats to the new parents!

