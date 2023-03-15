Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant And Expecting Her First Baby With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Lindsay Lohan announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way!

Lindsay Lohan is set to become a first-time mum this year after announcing she’s pregnant and expecting her first baby!

The Parent Trap star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her pregnancy in the cutest way, sharing a post of a white baby grow which read: “Coming soon,” as she tagged her husband Bader Shammas.

She captioned the post: “We are blessed and excited!” and it didn’t take long for fans and fellow celebs to flood the comments with congrats messages.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Victorious star Liz Gillies wrote: “Congratulations!!!,” while Paris Hilton, who became a mum in January this year for the first time, added: “Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!”

Bella Thorne chimed in: “OMG Congrats!” whilst Lindsay’s younger sister Aliana Lohan shared her excitement about becoming an auntie, adding: “Love love love loveeeee.”

Lindsay, 36, married businessman and financier Bader, 36, in a secret ceremony in July 2022, and only revealed they had wed after calling him her ‘husband’ in an Instagram post.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas reportedly got married in July 2022. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are said to have been together since 2020. Picture: Getty

The couple got engaged in November 2021, with Lindsay sweetly captioning her announcement at the time: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

The Mean Girls actress is yet to share more information regarding her pregnancy, but her rep told PageSix: “She is feeling great and she is thrilled."

It is thought that LiLo and her hubby have been together for three years after they were first linked in February 2020 and have since made a string of public appearances together over the years.

