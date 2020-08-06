Ashley Tisdale Shares Nostalgic Suite Life Throwback For Cole And Dylan Sprouse’s Birthday

6 August 2020, 10:42

Ashley Tisdale wished Cole and Dylan Sprouse a happy birthday.
Ashley Tisdale wished Cole and Dylan Sprouse a happy birthday. Picture: Getty/PA

Ashley Tisdale has posted the most adorable message for her former Suite Life of Zack and Cody co-stars, Cole and Dylan Sprouse.

Ashley Tisdale has been reminiscing about her Suite Life of Zack and Cody days in a heartfelt post she shared for Cole and Dylan Sprouse’s birthday.

To celebrate her former Disney co-stars’ 28th birthday, she took to her Instagram story to post a throwback picture of the twins hugging her while on-set of the show.

Cole Sprouse And Halsey's Hilarious Twitter Exchange Leaves Fans Thinking They're Related

The 35-year-old wrote: “They were always really cute boys… (although they used to annoy the s**t out of me when they would poke me on set and say ‘period’ bc they knew I was PMS-ing (eye-rolling emoji).

“But what are little brothers for) @dylansprouse @colesprouse) [sic].”

Ashley Tisdale posted a throwback picture with Cole and Dylan Sprouse
Ashley Tisdale posted a throwback picture with Cole and Dylan Sprouse. Picture: Instagram
The Suite Life star Ashley Tisdale called Cole and Dylan her 'little brothers'
The Suite Life star Ashley Tisdale called Cole and Dylan her 'little brothers'. Picture: Instagram

Ashley then shared a more recent picture with the boys, where they’re all grown up and much taller than her!

She added: “And then they turned into HOT guys! Even though you’re getting older and now taller than me.

“(Never thought that would happen) you’ll always be my little brothers. I love you both @colesprouse @dylansprouse.”

It goes without saying that fans were living for the nostalgic content, with a number of them taking to Twitter to praise Ashley for the adorable post.

Fans were getting emotional about the nostalgic post
Fans were getting emotional about the nostalgic post. Picture: Twitter
Cole and Dylan Sprouse celebrated their 28th birthday
Cole and Dylan Sprouse celebrated their 28th birthday. Picture: PA

One fan shared a screenshot of the post, writing: “I’m feeling nostalgic.”

“The Suite Life of Getting Older [crying emoji] [sic],” added another.

A third penned: "Let me sit here and cry. I miss talented young actors, I miss old Disney Channel, I just miss the old days.”

Following their roles in the Suite Life, Ashley went on to star as the iconic Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical films, while Cole went on to play Jughead Jones in Riverdale and Dylan has taken the spotlight in Netflix hits such as Banana Split.

He’s also set to take on a big role in After We Collided, which we cannot wait for!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Yungblud gets birthday message from rumoured flame Halsey

Halsey's Sweet Birthday Post To Yungblud Has Everyone Wondering If They're Back Together

Halsey

Dani Dyer, who is pregnant with her first child, wants to name her baby Ariana.

Pregnant Dani Dyer Wants To Name Baby Ariana But Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence ‘Won’t Have It'

Stormzy's new love interest flew to see him when lockdown was lifted

Stormzy’s Love Interest Yasmine Holmgren Flew To Reunite With Him After Lockdown Restrictions Eased
TOWIE's Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock officially back together year after split

TOWIE's Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock Back Together A Year After Explosive Split

TV & Film

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will open up about the reason behind her divorce on the show.

Chrishell Stause Divorce: Why Did Selling Sunset Star Split From Husband Justin Hartley?

Work It has a stellar cast. But how old are they? What are their ages?

Work It Cast’s Ages Revealed: How Old Are Netflix Stars In Real Life?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters