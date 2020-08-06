Ashley Tisdale Shares Nostalgic Suite Life Throwback For Cole And Dylan Sprouse’s Birthday

Ashley Tisdale wished Cole and Dylan Sprouse a happy birthday. Picture: Getty/PA

Ashley Tisdale has posted the most adorable message for her former Suite Life of Zack and Cody co-stars, Cole and Dylan Sprouse.

Ashley Tisdale has been reminiscing about her Suite Life of Zack and Cody days in a heartfelt post she shared for Cole and Dylan Sprouse’s birthday.

To celebrate her former Disney co-stars’ 28th birthday, she took to her Instagram story to post a throwback picture of the twins hugging her while on-set of the show.

The 35-year-old wrote: “They were always really cute boys… (although they used to annoy the s**t out of me when they would poke me on set and say ‘period’ bc they knew I was PMS-ing (eye-rolling emoji).

“But what are little brothers for) @dylansprouse @colesprouse) [sic].”

Ashley Tisdale posted a throwback picture with Cole and Dylan Sprouse. Picture: Instagram

The Suite Life star Ashley Tisdale called Cole and Dylan her 'little brothers'. Picture: Instagram

Ashley then shared a more recent picture with the boys, where they’re all grown up and much taller than her!

She added: “And then they turned into HOT guys! Even though you’re getting older and now taller than me.

“(Never thought that would happen) you’ll always be my little brothers. I love you both @colesprouse @dylansprouse.”

It goes without saying that fans were living for the nostalgic content, with a number of them taking to Twitter to praise Ashley for the adorable post.

Fans were getting emotional about the nostalgic post. Picture: Twitter

Cole and Dylan Sprouse celebrated their 28th birthday. Picture: PA

One fan shared a screenshot of the post, writing: “I’m feeling nostalgic.”

“The Suite Life of Getting Older [crying emoji] [sic],” added another.

A third penned: "Let me sit here and cry. I miss talented young actors, I miss old Disney Channel, I just miss the old days.”

Following their roles in the Suite Life, Ashley went on to star as the iconic Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical films, while Cole went on to play Jughead Jones in Riverdale and Dylan has taken the spotlight in Netflix hits such as Banana Split.

He’s also set to take on a big role in After We Collided, which we cannot wait for!

