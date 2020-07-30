Cole Sprouse And Halsey's Hilarious Twitter Exchange Leaves Fans Thinking They're Related

Halsey and Cole Sprouse confused fans on Twitter. Picture: Instagram/PA

A video of Halsey when she was younger has emerged and it led to a hilarious exchange with Cole Sprouse, on Twitter.

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has shared a seriously funny Twitter exchange with Halsey, leading some fans to joke that they could be related.

It all started when the ‘Graveyard’ songstress replied to a fan’s tweet, where she shared the most adorable video of a young Halsey in a play.

The caption read: “Baby ash doing theatre it’s probably the CUTEST thing ever @halsey [sic]."

Halsey reposted it, saying: "How do you know this is me and not tiny @colesprouse @dylansprouse in a long blonde wig hmm….? [sic].”

how do you know this is me and not tiny @colesprouse @dylansprouse in a long blonde wig hmm....? https://t.co/PkFFBGo3DF — h (@halsey) July 28, 2020

Not only did the hilarious tweet get a lot of attention from fans, but it caught the eye of the Netflix star himself, Cole.

He replied to Halsey’s tweet with the most hilarious response - by sending her a throwback picture of him dressed up as Tyreesha back in his Suite Life of Zack and Cody days.

Fans wasted no time in responding to the iconic tweet, joking about how they could be related.

One wrote: “You could be triplets.”

"You remember Tyrisha? This is her now. Feel old yet?” joked a second.

“I thought this was cole sprouse at first [sic],” added another.

Other fans went on to share some hilarious memes of the them basically being the same person and we are living for the hilarious exchange between the two stars!

