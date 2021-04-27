After Author Anna Todd Hints At New Book Series As Fans Try To Uncover Clues

27 April 2021, 14:33 | Updated: 27 April 2021, 14:37

Anna Todd teased she's working on a new book following the success of the After series.
Anna Todd teased she's working on a new book following the success of the After series. Picture: Getty

Anna Todd, the author of the After book series, has had fans guessing what she’s writing about next as she hinted she’s working on a new novel.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After fans have been obsessed with the book series which led to the movie adaptations starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

So much so, that there are now a confirmed six films based on the five books - After, After We Collided, After We Fell, After Ever Happy, the prequel Before and another sequel, which we don’t know the title of just yet.

How The After Movies Will Continue Without Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

Following on from the world of the story’s main characters, Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, author Anna Todd is keen to continue her fantasy world of love stories, as she teased a new plot.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of tired snaps of herself with her laptop, she gave fans a glimpse into her writing process while dropping some hints at the same time.

After's writer, Anna Todd shared some clues about a new book.
After's writer, Anna Todd shared some clues about a new book. Picture: @annatodd/Instagram

Anna penned: “My writing process: 1. meet the characters and their world, 2. they make me happy and show me all their cute little personality traits and lure me in, 3. they destroy me with their poor decision making skills and emotional warfare ensues, 4. i pass the suffering onto you.”

It wasn’t long before the comment section was filled with questions from eager fans who were desperate to know more about what she’s working on.

One fan even asked for some clues about the story she’s writing at the moment, and Anna responded purely with emojis, leaving the rest up to our imaginations.

From an ice cold emoji to books, a lock, an umbrella, a coffin, a demon and rain, it seems pretty cryptic if you ask us.

After's author, Anna Todd, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.
After's author, Anna Todd, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford. Picture: PA

Anna then went on to say: “It literally took so long to choose them all [laughing emoji] they mean something [wink emoji].”

Poking guesses at what her next storyline could centre around, some fans think it’s set to be “much darker than what she usually writes”, and we don’t think that’s a bad guess considering the creepy emojis.

If you need us, we’ll be trying to decode the plot.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Is Aaron Taylor Johnson getting divorced?

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson Divorcing His Wife Sam? Why The Internet Thinks He’s Now Single

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker aren't shy of a PDA

All The Moments Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDAs Were Totally NSFW

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish Announces 'Happier Than Ever' Second Album Release Date

Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about finding fame at a young age.

Olivia Rodrigo Reflects On ‘Identity Crisis’ Struggles In Her Younger Disney Days

Gemma Chan loved working alongside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Gemma Chan Praises 'Incredible' Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde & Don’t Worry, Darling Co-Stars

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Van Jones

Is Kim Kardashian Dating Van Jones? The Rumours Decoded

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish