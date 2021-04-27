After Author Anna Todd Hints At New Book Series As Fans Try To Uncover Clues

Anna Todd teased she's working on a new book following the success of the After series. Picture: Getty

Anna Todd, the author of the After book series, has had fans guessing what she’s writing about next as she hinted she’s working on a new novel.

By Capital FM

After fans have been obsessed with the book series which led to the movie adaptations starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

So much so, that there are now a confirmed six films based on the five books - After, After We Collided, After We Fell, After Ever Happy, the prequel Before and another sequel, which we don’t know the title of just yet.

How The After Movies Will Continue Without Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

Following on from the world of the story’s main characters, Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, author Anna Todd is keen to continue her fantasy world of love stories, as she teased a new plot.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of tired snaps of herself with her laptop, she gave fans a glimpse into her writing process while dropping some hints at the same time.

After's writer, Anna Todd shared some clues about a new book. Picture: @annatodd/Instagram

Anna penned: “My writing process: 1. meet the characters and their world, 2. they make me happy and show me all their cute little personality traits and lure me in, 3. they destroy me with their poor decision making skills and emotional warfare ensues, 4. i pass the suffering onto you.”

It wasn’t long before the comment section was filled with questions from eager fans who were desperate to know more about what she’s working on.

One fan even asked for some clues about the story she’s writing at the moment, and Anna responded purely with emojis, leaving the rest up to our imaginations.

From an ice cold emoji to books, a lock, an umbrella, a coffin, a demon and rain, it seems pretty cryptic if you ask us.

After's author, Anna Todd, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford. Picture: PA

Anna then went on to say: “It literally took so long to choose them all [laughing emoji] they mean something [wink emoji].”

Poking guesses at what her next storyline could centre around, some fans think it’s set to be “much darker than what she usually writes”, and we don’t think that’s a bad guess considering the creepy emojis.

If you need us, we’ll be trying to decode the plot.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital