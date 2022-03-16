Amelia Dimoldenberg Shares Hilarious Message From Driving Instructor Asking About Aitch Relationship

Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg received a hilarious message about Aitch from her driving instructor. Picture: Alamy/@aitch/Instagram

It seems everyone is just as invested in Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch’s relationship as the rest of us!

Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch recently confirmed their relationship and easily became the ultimate fan-favourite couple around following weeks of dating rumours.

It seems everyone is just as invested in the new couple as fans are after the 28-year-old comedian and YouTube series host shared a clip on her Instagram Stories of her driving instructor asking about her new boyfriend.

Sharing a screen recording of a WhatsApp voice note she received from him, Amelia simply wrote: “My driving instructor,” alongside a laughing emoji and heart emoji.

Amelia Dimoldenberg shares hilarious voice note from her driving instructor asking about Aitch. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch have confirmed their relationship. Picture: @aitch/Instagram

Her driving instructor said in the voice note: “You know, my daughter and her best friend are really, kind of crazy about you. So, I’ve been asked to find out if you’re dating Aitch? If you’re familiar with this person, Aitch?”

Poking fun at an old TikTok video where Amelia joked that her now-beau resembled a prawn, her driving instructor hilariously continued: “Apparently there’s something going around about you not liking seafood, and he does like seafood."

Jumping back into driving instructor mode, he then went on to say: “Anyway, hope you’re well. Hope you’ve got your theory test booked again real soon,” before the screen recording cut off.

Fans are super invested in Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch's relationship. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg confirmed their romance on TikTok. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere on her Instagram Stories, Amelia shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a comment on a TikTok of hers, which read: “I enjoy this more than my own relationship.”

If that doesn’t prove how much fans are invested, we don’t know what does!

This comes after Amelia featured in Aitch’s ‘Baby’ music video and went Instagram official with some adorable BTS snaps from filming.

