After We Fell Soundtrack: Anna Todd Shares Glimpse Of Songs Featured In Upcoming Film

Anna Todd gave a first-look at songs potentially featured in 'After We Fell'. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Here’s everything we know about the featured soundtrack for the third instalment to the After franchise, After We Fell, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

By Capital FM

After We Fell has been long-anticipated by fans following the release of the film franchise’s second instalment, After We Collided, which dropped in November 2020.

People have been waiting to see the story unfold between Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) as their turbulent romance seems to have more twists and turns with each instalment of the movie series, which are based on the books of the same name by Anna Todd.

First Behind-The-Scenes Picture Of After We Fell Shows Tessa In Highly-Anticipated Scene

Hero recently revealed that filming has wrapped for After 3 and 4, explaining that production took place at the same time, and now fans have another element of After We Fell to look forward to after Anna gave a glimpse of the soundtrack for the upcoming movie.

Anna Todd shared her 'After' playlists. Picture: Instagram

Sharing a collection of her After playlists on her Instagram story, she revealed she has a playlist compiled for each of the films, and she’s even got a hefty line-up of tracks for After We Fell already.

NGL, if the playlist is anything to go by, the movie’s soundtrack is going to be incredible!

So, what songs are featured in After We Fell?

Here’s what we know so far…

Fans have been anticipating the release of After We Fell. Picture: YouTube

What’s the soundtrack for After We Fell?

Since the movie hasn’t been released yet, Anna Todd’s playlist is all we have to go by so far!

With a staggering 84 songs featured in the playlist, it’s not likely that all of the bops will make it to the film as the first movie’s soundtrack boasted around 30 tracks.

However, artists that appear to be included in the playlist so far are Taylor Swift, One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson, amongst others.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital