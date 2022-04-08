The Most Eyebrow-Raising Moments In The After Movie Series

8 April 2022, 16:23

The most shocking scenes in the After movie series
The most shocking scenes in the After movie series from fights to scandalous moments. Picture: Voltage Pictures
The popular After movie series has had some seriously shocking scenes and NSFW moments between Hardin Scott and Tessa Young.

The first instalment of the After movie series first dropped back in 2019 and fans have been obsessed with the After-verse ever since!

With sequels After We Collided and After We Fell racking in even more of an audience, the fourth flick After Ever Happy is set to drop later this year and the hype has been nonstop.

After Ever Happy’s New Teaser Trailer Just Dropped & Fans Are Preparing For A Hessa Rollercoaster

As fans gear up to watch the upcoming instalment in the movie series, we look back at some of the most eyebrow-raising moments so far as we reminisce on the story of Hardin Scott (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (played by Josephine Langford).

Let’s take a look…

*Major spoilers ahead*

The fourth After movie, After Ever Happy, is set to drop in September
The fourth After movie, After Ever Happy, is set to drop in September. Picture: Voltage Pictures

The After We Fell ending

If you haven’t seen the ending to After We Fell - look away now!

For fans who are equally shocked at the ending of the third instalment of the movie series, you’ll already know how much things escalated in the final scenes after Hardin found out that Christian Vance is, in fact, his real father.

Of course, we’re left on a very emotional cliffhanger once Tessa embraces a clearly upset Hardin in the streets of London and we are only months away from seeing what happens next.

The After We Fell ending had fans on the edge of their seats
The After We Fell ending had fans on the edge of their seats. Picture: Voltage Pictures

*That* jacuzzi scene in After We Fell

Not a lot needs to be said about this scene - if you know, you know.

It was one of the most eyebrow-raising moments in the book, on which the films are based, and fans were hoping the steamy scene would make it to the film - and it did.

After Ever Happy will see Hardin and Tessa's turbulent relationship continue
After Ever Happy will see Hardin and Tessa's turbulent relationship continue. Picture: Voltage Pictures
After fans have seen Hardin and Tessa go through some shocking moments in the films
After fans have seen Hardin and Tessa go through some shocking moments in the films. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Molly and Tessa’s fight scene in After We Collided

After what feels like a lifetime-long feud, Molly and Tessa come face to face for a pretty dramatic fight during a very tense scene in After We Collided.

Molly, who formerly dated Hardin, brings up their turbulent history from the past year, which ends in a brawl during a party - but, of course, it’s not long before Hardin pulls Tessa off of Molly and puts the fight to an end.

We can all agree there are more than a handful of eyebrow-raising moments during the first three movies of the After series, and judging by the new teaser trailer of After Ever Happy, those scenes are set to continue!

