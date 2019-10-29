From Demi Lovato To Halsey: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019

This year's round-up of best dressed celebs at Halloween. Picture: Instagram

A round-up of the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year.

With Halloween fast-approaching and an array of parties already thrown in the run-up to the big day, celebrities have been really outdoing themselves this year for the title of best costume.

Over the weekend, celebs were on top of their game while posting snaps from the star-studded parties they attended.

It’s difficult to put them against each other to announce just one winner, so we’ll let you be the judge of that!

Here are some of the best costumes by stars being all Halloween-ed out in 2019…

Demi Lovato

Kicking off the spooky spirit with a renaissance-inspired look, Demi Lovato did not come to play with round one of her glam.

She (unsurprisingly) stepped up her game for round two, attending her LA Halloween bash as Pennywise from It and she looked amazing!

Demi Lovato shows off her 2019 Halloween looks. Picture: Instagram

Halsey

Halsey dominated Halloween this year after not only debuting two flawless looks, but also showing off her new man, Evan Peters, in the process.

First dressing as Marilyn Manson for her party over the weekend, she made her relationship IG official after sharing a picture with her American Horror Story actor boyfriend as he was dressed as a member of the Insane Clown Posse.

Just when we thought the couple goals couldn’t get any better, she stunned at the AHS red carpet event for the show's 100th episode alongside her beau as they rocked matching Sonny and Cher looks.

Halsey & her new boyfriend Evan Peters sporting their couples' costumes. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Nicki Minaj

One of the most popular characters to channel in the past few years has been Harley Quinn and, just when you thought it was overdone, newlywed rapper Nicki Minaj came through with an upgraded version to prove she’s bossing it yet again.

Pictured alongside her hubby, Kenneth Petty, the two stunned as “HarleyQUEEN” and the Joker.

Camila Mendes

Riverdale star, Camila Mendes, took her actress status to the next level after dressing up as Rick from the animated sci-fi sitcom, Rick and Morty.

She even dazzled her chin in glitter as a signature look for Rick’s ‘iconic drool’.

Kylie Jenner

The makeup mogul is no stranger to five-star costumes as she stunned in 2016 dressed as Christina Aguilera from her ‘Dirrty’ video.

Kylie Jenner took it to new levels this year, as she re-enacted another popstar’s infamous look and moment in music history.

The 22 year old dressed as Madonna alongside her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, who was styled as Britney Spears, and the pals of course recreated their infamous kiss from the 2003 VMAs.

If that wasn't enough of a statement, she also dressed up as a Playboy bunny to attend Stassie's themed party.

It goes without saying the mum-of-one looks incredible!

She recently posed for the publication's pleasure issue, where she quizzed by her boyfriend at the time, Travis Scott, and she bragged about their sex life.

Travis said: “‘A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience”, to which Kylie added: “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven hat wrong.”

Kylie Jenner dressed up as a Playboy bunny for her BFF's party. Picture: Instagram

Ashley Graham

Not only did Ashley Graham slay as Jessica Rabbit this year, but she did it while pregnant!

Attending Demi’s Halloween bash, the model went as a ‘knocked-up Jessica Rabbit’ according to her IG caption, as she partied alongside her ‘macho man’ dressed husband, Justin Ervin.

Ashley Graham attended Demi Lovato's Halloween bash. Picture: Instagram

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie impressed social media after sporting a Billie Eilish look, which fans were stanning hard.

They couldn’t believe all it took was the 28-year-old ‘2002’ hitmaker to whack on a wig to effortlessly resemble the 17-year-old singing sensation.

Wearing a slime green sweatshirt and bandana, Anne-Marie could easily be mistaken for the American star.

Stormi Webster

Now we’re not saying she won, but we’re struggling to find an outfit as cute as Stormi Webster’s!

It’s no surprise Kylie Jenner’s daughter took the limelight (again), but she did it while dressing up as her billionaire mother and looked adorable while doing so – let’s all pretend to be shocked.

Wearing an all-purple outfit equipped with a purple wig, the Kardashian baby proved to be just as photogenic as her aunties.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who recently split from Stormi’s father Travis Scott, took to Instagram to show off her mini-me, saying: “My baby!!!!!!!! I can’t handle this!!!!”

Neither can we Kylie, neither can we!

