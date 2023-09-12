MTV VMAs 2023: How To Watch, Who's Performing, Who’s Hosting And Who Are The Nominees

On Air Now
12 September 2023, 16:15
Cardi B Trolls Audience At VMAs With A Fake Baby
It's a very special MTV Video Music Awards as the ceremony celebrates its 40th anniversary.
MTV launched way back in the summer of 1981, and within a few years cemented its position with the first ever MTV Video Music Awards.
It was an instant success. Madonna writhed around in a bustier wedding gown for 'Like A Virgin' and Cyndi Lauper won Best Female Video for 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun'.
The 2023 ceremony marks the 40th anniversary of the MTV VMAs, so the channel and all the stars in attendance will be sure to pull out all the stops.
The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Wondering how you can watch the show in the UK, who will be hosting and performing, and which artists have been nominated for a moonperson? We've got all your questions answered below.
The MTV VMAs will be broadcast live on MTV in the US (of course), but if you're in the UK it's not so simple.
The show takes place from 1am-3am in the early hours of 13th September, and not only will you have to stay up a bit or set yourself an alarm, you'll have to tune in on Paramount+ to catch it live.
Music fans based in the US will watch it as it happens at a much more genial 8pm ET/7pm Central, and tune in either on the main MTV channel, or across MTV's sister networks.
If you're based in the UK and you value your beauty sleep, you can instead watch it after the fact on the MTV UK channel at 9pm on Wednesday 13th September.
After doing a stellar job last year alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj is returning as the main host of the 40th anniversary MTV VMAs – and this time she's doing it all on her own.
If we we're being very picky, we'd point out that MTV haven't referred to Nicki as a host, but instead as an "MC" for the night.
As they put it: "Nicki Minaj will reprise her dual role at the VMAs as show emcee and performer for the 2023 live event from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12.
"For the second consecutive year, Minaj will announce the show's star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners and is expected to present the world premiere performance of her newest single, 'Last Time I Saw You'."
Helping Nicki out as award presenters during the main show is an all-star cast of special guests, including Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D'Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.
The VMAs are ostensibly about which artists win those shiny moonpersons, and all the arguments about whether it was the right reason and who's been snubbed, but in truth the biggest draw year after year are the unique live performances.
The crowd will be warmed up by pre-show performers NLE Choppa and Sabrina Carpenter before things get serious with the show proper.
Here's the full list of who's booked for the main ceremony Prudential Center stage:
We don't know what they'll all be playing just yet, but we do know Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will be playing new single 'Bongos', that Diddy will play a Global Icon Medley, and that Shakira will perform a Video Vanguard Medley
While it's not got quite as many categories as the Grammys (over 100 at its peak, slimmed down to 78 in 2012, and slowly back up to 94 categories next year), there are still plenty of gongs being given out left, right and centre at the VMAs.
Two stars who are already confirmed winners are Shakira, who'll pick up the Video Vanguard Award, and Diddy, who'll receive the Global Icon Award.
We'll skip the Professional Categories (Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography) decided by the pros, and jump straight into the categories voted for by you the public.
They are:
