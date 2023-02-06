Sam Smith & Kim Petras Wow In Fiery Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'

6 February 2023, 14:22

Sam Smith and Kim Petras gave a bold performance
Sam Smith and Kim Petras gave a bold performance. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Sam Smith and Kim Petras blew everyone away with their performance of 'Unholy' and the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all had 'Unholy' playing on repeat last year, so it comes as no surprise that Sam Smith and Kim Petras graced the 65th Grammy Awards with a live rendition of the tune.

The duo stunned audiences as they brought their daring track to the stage, and they didn't hold back, taking the 'Unholy' theme to a whole new level.

Everyone's Happy For Harry Styles' Big Grammy Wins: Niall Horan, Taylor Swift & More

Sam stunned in latex platform legging boots, with a matching red shirt and a top hat with devil horns! The entire set design was adorned with red everything, and Sam and Kim matched their scarlet-sporting ensemble of dancers – it was a full production!

Sam and Kim won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Sam and Kim won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Picture: Getty

Kim sang her verse from a cage, as you do, and flames decorated the perimeter stage – this is certainly a Grammy performance for the history books!

The stage was full of steamy props, everything from whips to leather chokers to canes was used as Sam and Kim sang their hearts out.

It was a big night as they didn't just perform but the pair also took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song in question.

The win was a historic moment as Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win the award for the award.

Sam and Kim performed and won an award at the Grammys
Sam and Kim performed and won an award at the Grammys. Picture: Getty
Sam stunned the Grammy's audience with their show
Sam stunned the Grammy's audience with their show. Picture: Getty

As she walked up to the podium, she said: “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight , Sophie, especially", she said during the acceptance speech, “my friend who passed away two years ago told me this would happen and always believed in me."

Petras continued: "Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music."

