Stormzy Shut Down The O2 With A Historical Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball

11 December 2022, 23:59

Stormzy closed the Jingle Bell Ball with an incredible performance
Stormzy closed the Jingle Bell Ball with an incredible performance. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Stormzy made his return to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and it was a dream!

Stormzy made his highly-anticipated return to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard as he closed the ball with an unforgettable performance.

The South London rapper made his music comeback earlier this year with his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’ and headed down to The O2 to treat us all to some of his new tunes as well as some classics.

Stormzy shut down The O2 at Capital's JBB
Stormzy shut down The O2 at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock
Stormzy's performance lit up The O2
Stormzy's performance lit up The O2. Picture: Shutterstock

Shutting down the UK’s biggest Christmas party, Stormzy had us all in awe from start to finish with his high energy and even higher knees!

He even brought out collaborator and rising star Debbie to perform their new heartfelt track 'Firebabe' together and it was *everything*.

Stormzy and Debbie performed 'Firebabe' together at Capital's JBB
Stormzy and Debbie performed 'Firebabe' together at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

His incredible setlist included these bops:

  • ‘Crown’
  • ‘Own It’
  • ‘Big For Your Boots’
  • ‘Vossi Bop’
  • ‘Hide And Seek’
  • ‘Firebabe’
  • ‘Holy Spirit’
  • ‘Blinded By Your Grace Part 2’

Watch Stormzy’s performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard above.

Earlier on in the evening, we also partied with the likes of Aitch, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry and more as they all made sure all 16,000 party-goers were on their feet throughout the entire show.

