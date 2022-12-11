Stormzy Shut Down The O2 With A Historical Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball

Stormzy closed the Jingle Bell Ball with an incredible performance. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Stormzy made his return to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and it was a dream!

Stormzy made his highly-anticipated return to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard as he closed the ball with an unforgettable performance.

The South London rapper made his music comeback earlier this year with his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’ and headed down to The O2 to treat us all to some of his new tunes as well as some classics.

Stormzy shut down The O2 at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

Stormzy's performance lit up The O2. Picture: Shutterstock

Shutting down the UK’s biggest Christmas party, Stormzy had us all in awe from start to finish with his high energy and even higher knees!

He even brought out collaborator and rising star Debbie to perform their new heartfelt track 'Firebabe' together and it was *everything*.

Re-Live Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out Stormzy's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Stormzy and Debbie performed 'Firebabe' together at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

His incredible setlist included these bops:

‘Crown’

‘Own It’

‘Big For Your Boots’

‘Vossi Bop’

‘Hide And Seek’

‘Firebabe’

‘Holy Spirit’

‘Blinded By Your Grace Part 2’

Watch Stormzy’s performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard above.

Earlier on in the evening, we also partied with the likes of Aitch, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry and more as they all made sure all 16,000 party-goers were on their feet throughout the entire show.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital