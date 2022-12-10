Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Show-Stopping Red Carpet Looks From Saturday Night
10 December 2022, 22:56 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 23:23
Some huge stars walked the red carpet during the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, including Mimi Webb and Tom Grennan.
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back for another jaw-dropping set of performances this year - and of course, that means we've been treated to just as much excitement on the red carpet.
Stars never disappoint with their incredible outfit choices, and this year asw no different as all the performers came to slay on and off stage!
From Mimi Webb and Sam Smith to Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan, here are all the lewksss that had fans in awe on the red carpet...
Aimee Vivian brought the sparkle to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball!
Sam Smith is always a style icon and proved it once again!
Mimi Webb stunned in a pink dress at the Jingle Bell Ball
Tom Grennan tapped into his festive colours at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet!
Jay London came to the red carpet with all the co-ordination!
Tom Malone came to slay at Capital's JBB
Roman Kemp looked super dapper on the JBB red carpet
KSI took fashion to another level on the red carpet tonight!
Max Balegde looked suave as ever on the red carpet
Nathan Dawe showed up ready to party at Capital's JBB
George and Joe Baggs brought the co-ordination to the red carpet
Sian Welby came to slaaaay tonight!
Sigala is the definition of trendy at Capital's JBB
Will Manning looking dapper as ever on the red carpet
Rio Fredrika showed up with the most jaw-dropping outfit!
Sonny Jay came suited and booted at Capital's JBB!
Chris Stark showed up to party at his debut ball!
Ella Henderson stunned in a snowy white suit co-ord
Nathan Dawe and Talia Mar are an iconic duo on the red carpet
Jimmy Hill looked as sleek as ever at Capital's JBB
Sam Ryder wore the jumpsuit of dreams on the red carpet
Kim Petras stunned in a pink co-ord at the JBB
Belters Only are ready to take part in the UK's biggest Christmas party
MistaJam wore a festive number as he headed to JBB
