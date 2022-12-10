Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Show-Stopping Red Carpet Looks From Saturday Night

All the red carpet looks from Saturday night at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Some huge stars walked the red carpet during the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, including Mimi Webb and Tom Grennan.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back for another jaw-dropping set of performances this year - and of course, that means we've been treated to just as much excitement on the red carpet.

Stars never disappoint with their incredible outfit choices, and this year asw no different as all the performers came to slay on and off stage!

From Mimi Webb and Sam Smith to Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan, here are all the lewksss that had fans in awe on the red carpet...

Aimee Vivian brought the sparkle to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball! Aimee Vivian at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Sam Smith is always a style icon and proved it once again! Sam Smith at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Mimi Webb stunned in a pink dress at the Jingle Bell Ball Mimi Webb at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Tom Grennan tapped into his festive colours at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet! Tom Grennan at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Jay London came to the red carpet with all the co-ordination! Jay London at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Tom Malone came to slay at Capital's JBB Tom Malone at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Roman Kemp looked super dapper on the JBB red carpet Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock KSI took fashion to another level on the red carpet tonight! KSI at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Max Balegde looked suave as ever on the red carpet Max Balegde at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Nathan Dawe showed up ready to party at Capital's JBB Nathan Dawe at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock George and Joe Baggs brought the co-ordination to the red carpet George and Joe Baggs at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Sian Welby came to slaaaay tonight! Sian Welby at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Sigala is the definition of trendy at Capital's JBB Sigala at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Will Manning looking dapper as ever on the red carpet Will Manning at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Rio Fredrika showed up with the most jaw-dropping outfit! Rio Fredrika at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Sonny Jay came suited and booted at Capital's JBB! Sonny Jay at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Chris Stark showed up to party at his debut ball! Chris Stark at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Ella Henderson stunned in a snowy white suit co-ord Ella Henderson at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Nathan Dawe and Talia Mar are an iconic duo on the red carpet Nathan Dawe and Talia Mar at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Jimmy Hill looked as sleek as ever at Capital's JBB Jimmy Hill at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Sam Ryder wore the jumpsuit of dreams on the red carpet Sam Ryder at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Kim Petras stunned in a pink co-ord at the JBB Kim Petras at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Belters Only are ready to take part in the UK's biggest Christmas party Belters Only at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock MistaJam wore a festive number as he headed to JBB MistaJam at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

