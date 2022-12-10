Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Show-Stopping Red Carpet Looks From Saturday Night

10 December 2022, 22:56 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 23:23

All the red carpet looks from Saturday night at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
All the red carpet looks from Saturday night at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Some huge stars walked the red carpet during the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, including Mimi Webb and Tom Grennan.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back for another jaw-dropping set of performances this year - and of course, that means we've been treated to just as much excitement on the red carpet.

Stars never disappoint with their incredible outfit choices, and this year asw no different as all the performers came to slay on and off stage!

From Mimi Webb and Sam Smith to Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan, here are all the lewksss that had fans in awe on the red carpet...

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out all the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

  1. Aimee Vivian brought the sparkle to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball!

    Aimee Vivian at Capital's JBB
    Aimee Vivian at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  2. Sam Smith is always a style icon and proved it once again!

    Sam Smith at Capital's JBB
    Sam Smith at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  3. Mimi Webb stunned in a pink dress at the Jingle Bell Ball

    Mimi Webb at Capital's JBB
    Mimi Webb at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  4. Tom Grennan tapped into his festive colours at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet!

    Tom Grennan at Capital's JBB
    Tom Grennan at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  5. Jay London came to the red carpet with all the co-ordination!

    Jay London at Capital's JBB
    Jay London at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  6. Tom Malone came to slay at Capital's JBB

    Tom Malone at Capital's JBB
    Tom Malone at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  7. Roman Kemp looked super dapper on the JBB red carpet

    Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB
    Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  8. KSI took fashion to another level on the red carpet tonight!

    KSI at Capital's JBB
    KSI at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  9. Max Balegde looked suave as ever on the red carpet

    Max Balegde at Capital's JBB
    Max Balegde at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  10. Nathan Dawe showed up ready to party at Capital's JBB

    Nathan Dawe at Capital's JBB
    Nathan Dawe at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  11. George and Joe Baggs brought the co-ordination to the red carpet

    George and Joe Baggs at Capital's JBB
    George and Joe Baggs at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  12. Sian Welby came to slaaaay tonight!

    Sian Welby at Capital's JBB
    Sian Welby at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  13. Sigala is the definition of trendy at Capital's JBB

    Sigala at Capital's JBB
    Sigala at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  14. Will Manning looking dapper as ever on the red carpet

    Will Manning at Capital's JBB
    Will Manning at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  15. Rio Fredrika showed up with the most jaw-dropping outfit!

    Rio Fredrika at Capital's JBB
    Rio Fredrika at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  16. Sonny Jay came suited and booted at Capital's JBB!

    Sonny Jay at Capital's JBB
    Sonny Jay at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  17. Chris Stark showed up to party at his debut ball!

    Chris Stark at Capital's JBB
    Chris Stark at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  18. Ella Henderson stunned in a snowy white suit co-ord

    Ella Henderson at Capital's JBB
    Ella Henderson at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  19. Nathan Dawe and Talia Mar are an iconic duo on the red carpet

    Nathan Dawe and Talia Mar at Capital's JBB
    Nathan Dawe and Talia Mar at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  20. Jimmy Hill looked as sleek as ever at Capital's JBB

    Jimmy Hill at Capital's JBB
    Jimmy Hill at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  21. Sam Ryder wore the jumpsuit of dreams on the red carpet

    Sam Ryder at Capital's JBB
    Sam Ryder at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  22. Kim Petras stunned in a pink co-ord at the JBB

    Kim Petras at Capital's JBB
    Kim Petras at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  23. Belters Only are ready to take part in the UK's biggest Christmas party

    Belters Only at Capital's JBB
    Belters Only at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  24. MistaJam wore a festive number as he headed to JBB

    MistaJam at Capital's JBB
    MistaJam at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Win a #CapitalJBB VIP gift bag

Win A Jingle Bell Ball 2022 VIP Gift Bag!

Coldplay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

WATCH: Coldplay's Magical Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Lewis Capaldi made his Jingle Bell Ball debut

Lewis Capaldi Owns Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Show-Stopping Performance

The most iconic moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Jingle Bell Ball 2022’s Most Iconic Moments: From Sam Smith's Festive Show To Eliza Rose's Ball Debut
Sam Smith surprised fans at Jingle Bell Ball by bringing Kim Petras onto stage

Sam Smith Gives Fans A 'Christmas Surprise' With Kim Petras At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Smith brought joy to The O2

WATCH: Sam Smith Blows The Jingle Bell Ball Crowd Away With Their Unmatched Hits

Hot On Capital

Sam Smith has had an incredible Jingle Bell Ball journey

Every Time Sam Smith Has Graced Us With A Magical Jingle Bell Ball Performance

Sam Smith is the ultimate fashion icon at Capital's JBB

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Sam Smith Brings Us Festive Feels With This Sequin Number

Mimi Webb is bringing the energy to the #CapitalJBB

Mimi Webb's Journey From TikTok Sensation To The Jingle Bell Ball Stage

News

Sam Smith reveals all on their new album

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Sam Smith Dishes On 'Raunchy And Honest' New Album

Mimi Webb's incredible performance at The O2

Mimi Webb Lit Up The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Mimi Webb looks incredible at tonight's Jingle Bell Ball, inset of Mimi and Sonny

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Mimi Webb Is Our Ultimate Style Icon On The Red Carpet