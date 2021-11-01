Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Kick Off Party Live From The Barclaycard Boat
1 November 2021, 08:00
We're kicking off the Jingle Bell Ball on the Barclaycard Boat! And there's only one way to get in...
We've officially announced the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, and to launch the countdown to the biggest Christmas party of the year, we're celebrating in style – on the Barclaycard boat!
For the first time ever, Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay are hosting Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Kick-Off Party.
DJ Joel Corry will be bringing the tunes with an exclusive set, putting the JBB vibes in motion.
There's only one way in – and that's to win tickets! But you'll also be able to watch and listen as we officially kick off Jingle Bell Ball season.
How to win tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Kick-off Party
Make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast all day today (Monday 1st November), when Roman, Sian and Sonny will have more details on how to win tickets to The Barclaycard Boat tomorrow!
Your only way in, is to win!
How to watch and listen
You can tune into all the action live from the Barclaycard Boat as we'll be broadcasting on Capital and Global Player from 1pm.
You'll be able to watch and listen so you don't miss a thing!
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO ENTER THE EVENT
Upon entry to the venue, attendees over 18 years of age will be required to present their NHS COVID Pass demonstrating that they have at least one of the following:
- That they have completed a full course of 2 vaccinations (at least 14 days ago). ·
- That they have received a negative PCR or Lateral Flow test result (within 36 hours of the event).
- That they have proof of natural immunity by way of a positive PCR test (at least 180 days ago).
- Failure to show your COVID-19 status in one of the ways set out above, will result in entry to the event being refused without compensation.