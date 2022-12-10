Mimi Webb Lit Up The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Mimi Webb's incredible performance at The O2. Picture: Shutterstock

By Fran Way

Mimi Webb wowed fans when she took to the stage at The O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Mimi Webb lit up the stage at The O2 during her incredible Jingle Bell Ball performance, the pop star has had a crazy couple of years since going viral on TikTok in 2020.

She’s made a name for herself with chart toppers including ‘Good Without’ and she’s even been on tour with the likes of Justin Bieber, and now Mimi is an esteemed Baller with two JBBs to her name.

The 22-year-old took The O2 to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday 10th December for the second time. She made her Ball debut in 2021!

Mimi Webb on stage at The O2. Picture: Shutterstock

The crowd erupted as she emerged from the stage to play four of her bangers: ‘Ghost of You’, ‘24/5’, ‘Good Without’ and ‘House on Fire’.

She looked stunning in a three-piece blue and silver glitter outfit which she paired with patent black block heels.

Halfway through the performance she threw her blazer onto the stage, revealing an amazing backless glittery high neck top.

Mimi Webb in her three piece outfit. Picture: Shutterstock

Mimi Webb on stage at the O2 tonight. Picture: Shutterstock

She stunned fans on the red carpet earlier, kicking-off the UK’s biggest Christmas Party in a light pink babydoll dress, channelling Ariana Grande’s iconic look in 2018.

The dress leaned into 2022’s 90s trends with giant cargo pockets and corset details. She matched the full look with thick pink sparkly platforms that had heart shaped straps going up to the knee.

Mimi Webb’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 set list: