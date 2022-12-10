Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Mimi Webb Is Our Ultimate Style Icon On The Red Carpet

Mimi Webb shall go to the Ball! Picture: Shutterstock

By Fran Way

Mimi Webb looked incredible Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday night dressed in baby pink from head-to-toe.

Pop icon Mimi Webb looked utterly stunning when she stepped out on the red carpet for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The 'Dumb Love' singer was dressed in baby pink head-to-toe for the UK’s biggest Christmas Party, she was photographed in a gorgeous light pink babydoll dress complete with spaghetti straps and platform heels!

We couldn't help but notice that she was channelling an Ariana Grande vibe circa 2018!

The dress also leans into A 90s trend with cargo side pockets and corset detailing. It’s safe to say we LOVE this outfit.

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out Mimi Webb's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Mimi Webb looks incredible in a baby pink babydoll dress. Picture: Shutterstock

Mimi Webb backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

The 22-year-old fashion icon paired the look with sparkly pink platforms with heart straps going up to her knees and chunky silver jewellery.

The pop star first went viral on TikTok in 2020 when she got known for playing her new bangers to her family and friends in the car and it’s been a whirlwind couple of years since.

She’s now made a name for herself with chart hits ‘Ghost Of You’, ‘Dumb Love’ and ‘House on Fire’.

Tonight, Mimi is taking to The O2 with her second performance at #CapitalJBB after a mind-blowing year.

Last year Mimi even had an outfit change before heading onto stage, swapping an LBD for shiny joggers and a pastel pink bodice fitted over a white tee – rocking 2021’s underwear over outerwear trend.

Mimi Webb with Tom Grennan at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in 2021. Picture: Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

As well as looking stunning, she also delivered flawless vocals singing her fan favourites including ‘24/5’.

But that wasn’t all though as Mimi invited Tom Grennan to the stage to woo fans with a version of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’. We can’t wait to see how she tops tonight’s show!