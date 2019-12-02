Everything We Want To See From Harry Styles’ #CapitalJBB Performance

Harry Styles will be performing at the #CapitalJBB on 7 December. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is just one of the international superstars taking to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball stage.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Seat is just a few days away now, with Harry Styles taking to the stage at The O2 on Saturday 7 December.

The One Direction star will be performing days before his second album is due to drop, meaning fans are expecting a lot from his #CapitalJBB performance.

From his trademark designer suits to his much-loved old hits, here’s everything we want to see from Harry when he makes his solo debut at the UK’s biggest party.

Tea from the new album, ‘Fine Line’

Harry Styles' album 'Fine Line' drops on 13 December. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Harry’s second album will be released on 13 December, and he’s already dropped two singles from the LP; ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Naturally, we’re hoping Harry will spill a little more about ‘Fine Line’ after he unveiled the track list in November.

An epic ensemble

Harry has firmly made high-waisted trousers his thing, as well as vibrant print suits from Gucci, so we know he’ll arrive on stage in a statement outfit, featuring garments such as flared trousers, a low-cut shirt, or a floral co-ord.

Harry’s last performance on the #CapitalJBB stage was as part of One Direction in 2011, and his style has significantly evolved since then.

‘Watermelon Sugar’ performed live in the UK for the first time

‘Watermelon Sugar’ is the second single from ‘Fine Line’, and it quickly became a huge hit when Haz dropped it in November.

If he performs the tune at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, it’ll be the first time he’s belting out the song to a UK audience, so we know the atmosphere will be amazing.

The Liam and Harry reunion pic we all deserve

Liam Payne and Harry Styles are both Capital's Jingle Bell Ball performers. Picture: Getty

Harry’s One Direction co-star Liam Payne will also be taking to the stage on Saturday 7 December, and we’re keen to see these two reunite backstage for the photo we all deserve.

The 1D lads often bump into each other at musical events, so if we can witness this mini boyband reunion it’ll be all our Christmas dreams come true.

Classic oldies

Harry will no doubt be keen to sing his new songs, but we’re hoping he treats The O2 to some of his older hits such as ‘Sign of the Times’ and ‘Kiwi’.

Backstage mischief

The 25 year old is known for his comedic side, so we’re betting on the pop star to get involved in some fun and games backstage of the Jingle Bell Ball.

