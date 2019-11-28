Inside Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Listening Parties As He Continues To Surprise Fans

28 November 2019, 15:43 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 16:27

Harry has been hanging out with fans at his listening parties
Harry has been hanging out with fans at his listening parties. Picture: Getty/Commercial

Harry Styles has been thanking fans in the cutest way, proving, once again, he’s the ultimate pop star.

Harry Styles surprised fans by joining in on the listening parties for his new album, ‘Fine Line’ and we are living for it!

Kicking off in Berlin on 26 November, Twitter popped off about the ‘Lights Up’ singer’s unannounced appearance at the event.

Harry Styles & Shania Twain Set To Collaborate After Gushing About Her Music

A fan account, @TheHarryNews, broke the good news, first writing: “Harry was at the pre-listening party today in Germany!” followed by a later update of how the 26 year old made his entrance.

They continued: “Fans were listening with headphones on and Harry came in halfway through ‘Golden’ to sit on the sofa and listen with them!”

Harry Styles surprised fans at his listening party in Berlin
Harry Styles surprised fans at his listening party in Berlin. Picture: Twitter

Obviously Haz’s stans rushed to the comments to react to the (let’s be honest, very idyllic) situation, with one tweeting: “I woud literally stop breathing. How lucky those fans were. The absolute best way to meet him. I’m crying.”

The One Direction singer spent some well-deserved time with his fans and even gave a speech, which was recounted by a fan on social media.

She revealed: “In his speech he got really emotional and talked about how all of this is for us because he discovered a lot about himself on the last tour because we made him feel comfortable enough.

“He thanked us for giving him an environment where he could do that and be open about himself,” and we cannot deal with how much of a babe he is!

Harry Styles thanked fans for making him feel comfortable
Harry Styles thanked fans for making him feel comfortable. Picture: Twitter

In keeping with the celebratory evening, there were also customised alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, which were all inspired by the themes of his music, including ‘You Are Strong – A Watermelon Twist’; a drink paying homage to his latest single ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

On 27 November, Haz attended the listening party in Paris and fans were in awe of the magical night, with even more fan accounts spilling the tea on what went down.

One wrote: “He was so cute and when fans mentioned Eroda he made a face let me tell you,” which got everyone excited as the mysterious island ‘Eroda’ has recently been linked to the ‘Sign Of The Times’ hitmaker, after fans uncovered clues it was hinting at his new album.

Harry Styles' listening party was equipped with customised drinks
Harry Styles' listening party was equipped with customised drinks. Picture: Twitter
Fans mentioned 'Eroda' to Harry Styles at the listening party
Fans mentioned 'Eroda' to Harry Styles at the listening party. Picture: Twitter

Some even commented on Harry having the ‘Eroda’ effect after a tweet read: “According to fans, Harry couldn’t stop giggling today at the listening party.”

The star, who recently had 'double duty' on Saturday Night Live, has more upcoming listening parties including New York City, Toronto and Dublin, but it is unsure whether or not he will be making more surprise appearances, although we wouldn't put it past him!

'Fine Line' will be out on 13 December.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra) artwork
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra)
    Bastille
    itunes
  5. 5
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  8. 8
    everything i wanted artwork
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  9. 9
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  12. 12
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  13. 13
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  14. 14
    Must Be
    J Hus
    itunes
  15. 15
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  16. 16
    Lose You To Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  17. 17
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala ft. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  20. 20
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  23. 23
    Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)
    KSI
    itunes
  24. 24
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  25. 25
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  26. 26
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  30. 30
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  31. 31
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  32. 32
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  33. 33
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Netflix & Chill
    Fredo
    itunes
  35. 35
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Highest In The Room artwork
    Highest In The Room
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  39. 39
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  40. 40
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter

I'm A Celebrity

Dan Osborne has been cheering on wife Jacqueline Jossa in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle jungle

Who Is I'm A Celeb Star Jacqueline Jossa's TOWIE Husband Dan Osborne?

I'm A Celebrity

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have two daughters together

Inside Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne’s Relationship – From Their Wedding Day To Cheating Allegations

Features

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

James Charles 'isn't back to normal' after his Tati Westbrook feud

James Charles Says He’s ‘Not Back To Normal’ Following Public Feud With Tati Westbrook

News

Rita Ora is starring in the Oliver Twist remake

Oliver Twist Release Date & Cast: Rita Ora Plays Artful Dodger In Star-Studded Reboot

News