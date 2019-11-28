Inside Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Listening Parties As He Continues To Surprise Fans

Harry has been hanging out with fans at his listening parties. Picture: Getty/Commercial

Harry Styles has been thanking fans in the cutest way, proving, once again, he’s the ultimate pop star.

Harry Styles surprised fans by joining in on the listening parties for his new album, ‘Fine Line’ and we are living for it!

Kicking off in Berlin on 26 November, Twitter popped off about the ‘Lights Up’ singer’s unannounced appearance at the event.

A fan account, @TheHarryNews, broke the good news, first writing: “Harry was at the pre-listening party today in Germany!” followed by a later update of how the 26 year old made his entrance.

They continued: “Fans were listening with headphones on and Harry came in halfway through ‘Golden’ to sit on the sofa and listen with them!”

Harry Styles surprised fans at his listening party in Berlin. Picture: Twitter

Obviously Haz’s stans rushed to the comments to react to the (let’s be honest, very idyllic) situation, with one tweeting: “I woud literally stop breathing. How lucky those fans were. The absolute best way to meet him. I’m crying.”

The One Direction singer spent some well-deserved time with his fans and even gave a speech, which was recounted by a fan on social media.

She revealed: “In his speech he got really emotional and talked about how all of this is for us because he discovered a lot about himself on the last tour because we made him feel comfortable enough.

“He thanked us for giving him an environment where he could do that and be open about himself,” and we cannot deal with how much of a babe he is!

Harry Styles thanked fans for making him feel comfortable. Picture: Twitter

Harry Mr. STYLES at the listening party the way I’m CRYING pic.twitter.com/Rz2b0YiOBW — harrys goon (@ssveraa) November 26, 2019

In keeping with the celebratory evening, there were also customised alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, which were all inspired by the themes of his music, including ‘You Are Strong – A Watermelon Twist’; a drink paying homage to his latest single ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

On 27 November, Haz attended the listening party in Paris and fans were in awe of the magical night, with even more fan accounts spilling the tea on what went down.

One wrote: “He was so cute and when fans mentioned Eroda he made a face let me tell you,” which got everyone excited as the mysterious island ‘Eroda’ has recently been linked to the ‘Sign Of The Times’ hitmaker, after fans uncovered clues it was hinting at his new album.

Harry with fans at the #FineLine listening party in Paris. pic.twitter.com/sREdXMzeUG — Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySPic) November 27, 2019

Harry Styles' listening party was equipped with customised drinks. Picture: Twitter

Fans mentioned 'Eroda' to Harry Styles at the listening party. Picture: Twitter

Some even commented on Harry having the ‘Eroda’ effect after a tweet read: “According to fans, Harry couldn’t stop giggling today at the listening party.”

The star, who recently had 'double duty' on Saturday Night Live, has more upcoming listening parties including New York City, Toronto and Dublin, but it is unsure whether or not he will be making more surprise appearances, although we wouldn't put it past him!

'Fine Line' will be out on 13 December.

