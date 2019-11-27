Harry Styles & Shania Twain Set To Collaborate After Gushing About Her Music

Harry Styles & Shania Twain in talks to make a song together. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles is set to collaborate with country legend Shania Twain after gushing about her music- with the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman! star confirming they're working on a potential song.

Harry Styles is really making moves with his idols lately, after gushing about his love for 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer, Shania Twain, it's now emerged the two will collaborate and are looking to write a song together!

Revealing to Jools Holland an 'unlikely' musical inspiration of his, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer said: "I’m like a massive Shania Twain fan that’s probably my most surprising, but it’s not surprising, she’s amazing."

Shania then confirmed the pair are more than simply fans of each other's music, and have been having serious talks about making a song together, telling Access Online:

"We've been back and forth already about collaborating on a song... we really love each other, we're fans of each other, so we'll find that right song and get into the studio and do it."

Shania Twain talking about Harry and their plans on collaborating in the future via @accessonline. pic.twitter.com/CUwURBs14U — Harry Styles Updates (@thestylespics) November 26, 2019

This isn't the first time the 'Lights Up' singer has had the opportunity to work with his idols, performing with his ultimate inspiration, Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, and even inducting her into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame after the two struck up an unlikely friendship.

The 25-year-old also hinted at what's to come in his upcoming second album, 'Fine Line', which is released on December 13th, admitting he was holding back in his first, self-titled album.

Harry told Jools: "‘I kind of feel that with the first one I was maybe trying to get it wrong."

"I was bowling with the sides up. I feel like I’ve taken them off now."

