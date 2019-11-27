Harry Styles & Shania Twain Set To Collaborate After Gushing About Her Music

27 November 2019, 11:06

Harry Styles & Shania Twain in talks to make a song together
Harry Styles & Shania Twain in talks to make a song together. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles is set to collaborate with country legend Shania Twain after gushing about her music- with the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman! star confirming they're working on a potential song.

Harry Styles is really making moves with his idols lately, after gushing about his love for 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer, Shania Twain, it's now emerged the two will collaborate and are looking to write a song together!

Every Clue Harry Styles Is Behind The Mysterious Island Of 'Eroda'

Revealing to Jools Holland an 'unlikely' musical inspiration of his, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer said: "I’m like a massive Shania Twain fan that’s probably my most surprising, but it’s not surprising, she’s amazing."

Shania then confirmed the pair are more than simply fans of each other's music, and have been having serious talks about making a song together, telling Access Online:

"We've been back and forth already about collaborating on a song... we really love each other, we're fans of each other, so we'll find that right song and get into the studio and do it."

This isn't the first time the 'Lights Up' singer has had the opportunity to work with his idols, performing with his ultimate inspiration, Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, and even inducting her into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame after the two struck up an unlikely friendship.

The 25-year-old also hinted at what's to come in his upcoming second album, 'Fine Line', which is released on December 13th, admitting he was holding back in his first, self-titled album.

Harry told Jools: "‘I kind of feel that with the first one I was maybe trying to get it wrong."

"I was bowling with the sides up. I feel like I’ve taken them off now."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra) artwork
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra)
    Bastille
    itunes
  5. 5
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  8. 8
    everything i wanted artwork
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  9. 9
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  12. 12
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  13. 13
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  14. 14
    Must Be
    J Hus
    itunes
  15. 15
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  16. 16
    Lose You To Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  17. 17
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala ft. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  20. 20
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  23. 23
    Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)
    KSI
    itunes
  24. 24
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  25. 25
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  26. 26
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  30. 30
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  31. 31
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  32. 32
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  33. 33
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Netflix & Chill
    Fredo
    itunes
  35. 35
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Highest In The Room artwork
    Highest In The Room
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  39. 39
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  40. 40
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes' makeup artist reveals the products she uses on him

Shawn Mendes’ Makeup Artist Reveals Secret Behind The 'Señorita' Singer's Skin Routine

Shawn Mendes

KSI will be performing a one-night event in London next year

KSI Announces Exclusive One-Off Gig After Dropping New Track ‘Down Like That’

News

The pair have come under fire.

I’m A Celeb Viewers Turn On James Haskell And Ian Wright As Pair Are Voted To Take On Next Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity

Selena Gomez confirms release date and track list for third album

Selena Gomez Announces Self-Titled Album's 2020 Release Date & Cover Art

Selena Gomez

One Direction's Twitter account is at risk of being deleted

One Direction’s Twitter Account At Risk Of Being Deleted As Social Media Platform Closes Inactive Profiles

One Direction