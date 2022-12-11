Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments

See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022
See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022. Picture: Global

By Savannah Roberts

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard was full of unforgettable moments from everything happening on-stage to the behind-the-scenes excitement at The O2.

Consider this your AAA pass to show you all the backstage moments that happened at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022!

Night one of the UK's biggest Christmas party kicked off on December 10th and treated 16,000 Ballers to an unmatchable line-up of artists; Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith and Mimi Webb took to the stage, just to name a few!

It was time to do it all over again on Sunday December 11th, with another insane line-up hitting The O2 from Stormzy to Dua Lipa and more.

Access all areas of the #CapitalJBB and take a look at what was happening backstage, from pre-performance sneak peeks to dressing room digs!

  1. The #CapitalJBB stage was set and ready for the Ballers incredible performances

    Team Capital prep the Jingle Bell Ball stage
    Team Capital prep the Jingle Bell Ball stage. Picture: Shutterstock

  2. Sound checks were underway before the stars took the stage

    A sneak peek of the audio desk
    A sneak peek of the audio desk. Picture: Shutterstock
    Team Capital got the stage showtime ready
    Team Capital got the stage showtime ready. Picture: Global

  3. Roman Kemp gets his bearings in The O2 ahead of the Ball

    Roman rehearses ahead of the show
    Roman rehearses ahead of the show. Picture: Global

  4. Mimi Webb got ready to rise from beneath The O2 stage

    Mimi Webb returned to the Ball
    Mimi Webb returned to the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

    Mimi returned for her second Jingle Bell Ball in a row and she brought the tunes with her!

    The 22-year-old pop sensation donned a stunning three-piece coordinated look onstage as she out her hits – what a set!

    Sian Welby hangs out with Mimi ahead of her set
    Sian Welby hangs out with Mimi ahead of her set. Picture: Global

  5. Sam Smith and Kim Petras before they delivered their hit 'Unholy'

    Sam brought Kim out on stage
    Sam brought Kim out on stage. Picture: Global

  6. Rio Fredrika was on cloud nine following her moment on-stage

    Rio brought her DJ skills to the Ball
    Rio brought her DJ skills to the Ball. Picture: Global

    Capital's very own Rio Fredrika warmed up Saturday's show with an electric DJ set that got the #CapitalJBB crowd going.

    Her energy backstage at The O2 was palpable!

  7. Lewis prepares for his set at the side of The O2 stage

    Lewis Capaldi brought the ballads to the Ball
    Lewis Capaldi brought the ballads to the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock
    Lewis blew 16,000 fans away
    Lewis blew 16,000 fans away. Picture: Global

    Check out this photo of Lewis Capaldi just moments before he made his Jingle Bell Ball debut!

    He blew everyone away with the likes of 'Forget Me', 'Bruises' and more, not to mention he performed his latest emotional number, 'Pointless' – wow, just wow.

  8. The #CapitalJBB red carpet was teeming with stars

    Tom Grennan brought the energy
    Tom Grennan brought the energy. Picture: Shutterstock
    Sam Ryder beamed for the cameras
    Sam Ryder beamed for the cameras. Picture: Global

  9. Will Manning got showtime ready backstage ahead of event

    Will Manning looking into the famous two-way mirror
    Will Manning looking into the famous two-way mirror. Picture: Global

  10. We had to keep our vocalists hydrated! CanO Water was scattered all over The O2

    CanO Water kept everyone refreshed
    CanO Water kept everyone refreshed. Picture: Global

  11. Chris Stark presented at his first-ever Ball and he smashed it

    Chris Stark live from The O2
    Chris Stark live from The O2. Picture: Shutterstock

  12. Roman Kemp smiled the night away during the Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball

    Roman Kemp had the time of his life at the #CapitalJBB
    Roman Kemp had the time of his life at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Global

  13. Sam Ryder got ready for his surprise appearance with Sigala

    Sam Ryder backstage at the Ball
    Sam Ryder backstage at the Ball. Picture: Global

    The backstage corridors at The O2 were teeming with excitement ahead of Sam Ryder's Jingle Bell Ball debut as a special guest.

    The moment he got off stage we captured this sweet moment!

    Sam Ryder smashed his debut
    Sam Ryder smashed his debut. Picture: Global

  14. Sian Welby about to present in front of 16,000 Ballers, no biggie!

    Sian Welby was the belle of the Ball in pink
    Sian Welby was the belle of the Ball in pink. Picture: Global

  15. The backstage digs included festive drinks made with the tastiest liquor brands

    The drinks were pouring at The O2
    The drinks were pouring at The O2. Picture: Global

    The likes of Captain Morgan, Cîroc, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Tanqueray brought the tasty concoctions backstage to the green room!

  16. Putting on a Ball sure works up an appetite, but Lindor had everyone covered

    The backstage digs included snacks
    The backstage digs included snacks. Picture: Global

  17. Sigala caught up with Jimmy Hill in his #CapitalJBB dressing room

    Jimmy Hill visits Sigala's dressing room
    Jimmy Hill visits Sigala's dressing room. Picture: Global

  18. Ella Henderson surprised the crowd with a special appearance

    Ella belted her bangers
    Ella belted her bangers. Picture: Global
    Ella Henderson is back!
    Ella Henderson is back! Picture: Global

    Take a look at Ella Henderson just moments before she stepped out in front of 16,000 fans at the #CapitalJBB , we were undeniably treated with this special guest!

    She joined Nathan Dawe for a performance of '21 REASONS' and if that wasn't enough, later on in the show they both joined fellow Baller KSI for 'Lighter'.

  19. Sprite helped Rio Fredrika and Jimmy Hill keep it fresh at the Bal

    Rio Fredrika and Jimmy Hill broadcast live
    Rio Fredrika and Jimmy Hill broadcast live. Picture: Global

  20. MistaJam brought the vibes to The O2

    MistaJam and Will Manning hang out backstage
    MistaJam and Will Manning hang out backstage. Picture: Global

  21. A selection of delicious drinks could be found in the backstage green room

    There was plenty Prime Time Caffeine
    There was plenty Prime Time Caffeine. Picture: Global
    Fix8 Kombucha treated Ballers
    Fix8 Kombucha treated Ballers. Picture: Global

  22. Sonny Jay checks out the backstage madness at The O2

    Capital's Sonny Jay during the Ball
    Capital's Sonny Jay during the Ball. Picture: Global

  23. Now it's time to do it all again...

    The UK's biggest Christmas party takes on Sunday
    The UK's biggest Christmas party takes on Sunday. Picture: Global
    The O2 gets ready for night two
    The O2 gets ready for night two. Picture: Shutterstock

    After an incredible night of music with Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Mimi Webb, KSI and more, we got ready for night two!

    Team Capital gets busy and prepares for Sunday's fun at the #CapitalJBB...

  24. Sunday night began and with it the artists started filling The O2's halls

    Roman and Aitch caught up on night two of the Ball
    Roman and Aitch caught up on night two of the Ball. Picture: Global

  25. Roman chilled backstage before he stepped into the crowd to present the #CapitalJBB for night two

    Roman Kemp chills before he introduces the artists
    Roman Kemp chills before he introduces the artists. Picture: Shutterstock

  26. Joel Corry spotted ahead of his third-ever Jingle Bell Ball performance

    Joel Corry was living it up at The O2
    Joel Corry was living it up at The O2. Picture: Global

  27. Chris Stark and Joel Corry started an unlikely new pre-performance tradition

    Joel and Chris got stuck in with some spicy curries backstage
    Joel and Chris got stuck in with some spicy curries backstage. Picture: Shutterstock

  28. Dua Lipa gets ready to strut out on stage as she opens Sunday's nights Jingle Bell ball

    Dua Lipa opened Sunday's Ball
    Dua Lipa opened Sunday's Ball. Picture: Global
    Dua utterly wowed the crowds
    Dua utterly wowed the crowds. Picture: Global

    Dua Lipa set hearts racing as she delivered the first set of the night on Sunday December 11th at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

    Check out these photos of the songstress just before she sang her heart out to 16,000 screaming fans – unforgettable scenes!

  29. The green room was packed with Christmas goodies

    The #CapitalJBB was well stocked with perks
    The #CapitalJBB was well stocked with perks. Picture: Global

  30. Capital's very own Aimee Vivian spotted at The O2 during the fesitivities

    Aimee Vivian wore a Christmassy number
    Aimee Vivian wore a Christmassy number. Picture: Global
