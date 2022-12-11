Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments
11 December 2022, 15:17 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 21:33
See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022.
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard was full of unforgettable moments from everything happening on-stage to the behind-the-scenes excitement at The O2.
Consider this your AAA pass to show you all the backstage moments that happened at Capital's
Jingle Bell Ball 2022!
Night one of the UK's biggest Christmas party kicked off on December 10th and treated 16,000 Ballers to an unmatchable line-up of artists;
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith and Mimi Webb took to the stage, just to name a few!
It was time to do it all over again on Sunday December 11th, with another insane line-up hitting The O2 from
It was time to do it all over again on Sunday December 11th, with another insane line-up hitting The O2 from Stormzy to Dua Lipa and more.
Access all areas of the #CapitalJBB and take a look at what was happening backstage, from pre-performance sneak peeks to dressing room digs!
The #CapitalJBB stage was set and ready for the Ballers incredible performances
Team Capital prep the Jingle Bell Ball stage.
Sound checks were underway before the stars took the stage
A sneak peek of the audio desk.
Team Capital got the stage showtime ready.
Roman Kemp gets his bearings in The O2 ahead of the Ball
Roman rehearses ahead of the show.
Mimi Webb got ready to rise from beneath The O2 stage
Mimi Webb returned to the Ball.
Mimi returned for her second Jingle Bell Ball in a row and she brought the tunes with her!
The 22-year-old pop sensation donned a stunning three-piece coordinated look onstage as she out her hits – what a set!
Sian Welby hangs out with Mimi ahead of her set.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras before they delivered their hit 'Unholy'
Sam brought Kim out on stage.
Rio Fredrika was on cloud nine following her moment on-stage
Rio brought her DJ skills to the Ball.
Capital's very own Rio Fredrika warmed up Saturday's show with an electric DJ set that got the #CapitalJBB crowd going.
Her energy backstage at The O2 was palpable!
Lewis prepares for his set at the side of The O2 stage
Lewis Capaldi brought the ballads to the Ball.
Lewis blew 16,000 fans away.
Check out this photo of Lewis Capaldi just moments before he made his Jingle Bell Ball debut!
He blew everyone away with the likes of 'Forget Me', 'Bruises' and more, not to mention he performed his latest emotional number, 'Pointless' – wow, just wow.
The #CapitalJBB red carpet was teeming with stars
Tom Grennan brought the energy.
Sam Ryder beamed for the cameras.
Will Manning got showtime ready backstage ahead of event
Will Manning looking into the famous two-way mirror.
We had to keep our vocalists hydrated! CanO Water was scattered all over The O2
CanO Water kept everyone refreshed.
Chris Stark presented at his first-ever Ball and he smashed it
Chris Stark live from The O2.
Roman Kemp smiled the night away during the Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball
Roman Kemp had the time of his life at the #CapitalJBB.
Sam Ryder got ready for his surprise appearance with Sigala
Sam Ryder backstage at the Ball.
The backstage corridors at The O2 were teeming with excitement ahead of Sam Ryder's Jingle Bell Ball debut as a special guest.
The moment he got off stage we captured this sweet moment!
Sam Ryder smashed his debut.
Sian Welby about to present in front of 16,000 Ballers, no biggie!
Sian Welby was the belle of the Ball in pink.
The backstage digs included festive drinks made with the tastiest liquor brands
The drinks were pouring at The O2.
The likes of Captain Morgan, Cîroc, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Tanqueray brought the tasty concoctions backstage to the green room!
Putting on a Ball sure works up an appetite, but Lindor had everyone covered
The backstage digs included snacks.
Sigala caught up with Jimmy Hill in his #CapitalJBB dressing room
Jimmy Hill visits Sigala's dressing room.
Ella Henderson surprised the crowd with a special appearance
Ella belted her bangers.
Ella Henderson is back!
Take a look at Ella Henderson just moments before she stepped out in front of 16,000 fans at the #CapitalJBB , we were undeniably treated with this special guest!
She joined Nathan Dawe for a performance of '21 REASONS' and if that wasn't enough, later on in the show they both joined fellow Baller KSI for 'Lighter'.
Sprite helped Rio Fredrika and Jimmy Hill keep it fresh at the Bal
Rio Fredrika and Jimmy Hill broadcast live.
MistaJam brought the vibes to The O2
MistaJam and Will Manning hang out backstage.
A selection of delicious drinks could be found in the backstage green room
There was plenty Prime Time Caffeine.
Fix8 Kombucha treated Ballers.
Sonny Jay checks out the backstage madness at The O2
Capital's Sonny Jay during the Ball.
Now it's time to do it all again...
The UK's biggest Christmas party takes on Sunday.
The O2 gets ready for night two.
After an incredible night of music with Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Mimi Webb, KSI and more, we got ready for night two!
Team Capital gets busy and prepares for Sunday's fun at the #CapitalJBB...
Sunday night began and with it the artists started filling The O2's halls
Roman and Aitch caught up on night two of the Ball.
Roman chilled backstage before he stepped into the crowd to present the #CapitalJBB for night two
Roman Kemp chills before he introduces the artists.
Joel Corry spotted ahead of his third-ever Jingle Bell Ball performance
Joel Corry was living it up at The O2.
Chris Stark and Joel Corry started an unlikely new pre-performance tradition
Joel and Chris got stuck in with some spicy curries backstage.
Dua Lipa gets ready to strut out on stage as she opens Sunday's nights Jingle Bell ball
Dua Lipa opened Sunday's Ball.
Dua utterly wowed the crowds.
Dua Lipa set hearts racing as she delivered the first set of the night on Sunday December 11th at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.
Check out these photos of the songstress just before she sang her heart out to 16,000 screaming fans – unforgettable scenes!
The green room was packed with Christmas goodies
The #CapitalJBB was well stocked with perks.
Capital's very own Aimee Vivian spotted at The O2 during the fesitivities
Aimee Vivian wore a Christmassy number.
Watch on Global Player.
