WATCH: Aitch Sweetly Dedicates ‘My G’ To Sister Gracie At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

By Capital FM

Aitch had a sweet on-stage moment at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Aitch returned to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for an unmissable show, and his performance of ‘My G’, in particular, got an emotional response from fans.

The track, which features as part of Aitch’s debut studio album ‘Close To Home’, was actually penned about his little sister Gracie - and at #CapitalJBB he got the chance to dedicate the heartfelt song to her while she enjoyed the show in the crowd.

After performing the hit, the Manchester-born rapper sweetly said: “Big shoutout to Gracie, Gracie’s in the crowd tonight somewhere, I don’t know where she is.”

He then located his little sister: “There she is over there, hi,” added Aitch as he waved at Gracie.

“She’s mad at me because she couldn’t come on stage this time,” he later joked, “I’m sorry G.”

Ever the family man, Aitch often shares posts with Gracie, who he revealed has Down’s Syndrome.

The ‘Bussdown’ hitmaker previously announced that all the funds generated from ‘My G’ will be donated to the Down's Syndrome Association.

The heartfelt track is a collab between Aitch and Ed Sheeran and left everyone at The O2 singing along with the bop on Sunday night.

Aitch is part of the star-studded line-up of the Capital JBB weekend which includes the likes of Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi, KSI, Coldplay, Mimi Webb and more.

