WATCH: Aitch Sweetly Dedicates ‘My G’ To Sister Gracie At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

11 December 2022, 21:19

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Aitch had a sweet on-stage moment at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Aitch returned to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for an unmissable show, and his performance of ‘My G’, in particular, got an emotional response from fans.

The track, which features as part of Aitch’s debut studio album ‘Close To Home’, was actually penned about his little sister Gracie - and at #CapitalJBB he got the chance to dedicate the heartfelt song to her while she enjoyed the show in the crowd.

After performing the hit, the Manchester-born rapper sweetly said: “Big shoutout to Gracie, Gracie’s in the crowd tonight somewhere, I don’t know where she is.”

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard live now

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out all the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

Aitch performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Aitch performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

He then located his little sister: “There she is over there, hi,” added Aitch as he waved at Gracie.

“She’s mad at me because she couldn’t come on stage this time,” he later joked, “I’m sorry G.”

Ever the family man, Aitch often shares posts with Gracie, who he revealed has Down’s Syndrome.

Aitch performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022
Aitch performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022. Picture: Global
Aitch dedicated 'My G' to his sister Gracie
Aitch dedicated 'My G' to his sister Gracie. Picture: Shutterstock

The ‘Bussdown’ hitmaker previously announced that all the funds generated from ‘My G’ will be donated to the Down's Syndrome Association.

The heartfelt track is a collab between Aitch and Ed Sheeran and left everyone at The O2 singing along with the bop on Sunday night.

Aitch is part of the star-studded line-up of the Capital JBB weekend which includes the likes of Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi, KSI, Coldplay, Mimi Webb and more.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Dua Lipa on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Dua Lipa Stuns On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet In LBD Of Dreams

The most iconic moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Jingle Bell Ball 2022’s Most Iconic Moments: From Sam Smith's Festive Show To Dua Lipa's Fire 'Fits
Dua Lipa started the #CapitalJBB in the best way

Here's Everything Dua Lipa Brought To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball From Her Tour

Dua Lipa delivered a show-stopping performance at Capital's JBB

Dua Lipa Graced The Jingle Bell Ball Stage With A Medley Of Hits

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball: Dua Lipa wants to collab with Stormzy

Dua Lipa Finally Responds To Stormzy Collab Rumours At The Jingle Bell Ball: 'Let's Do It!'
Becky Hill looked incredible on the carpet

Becky Hill Serves Flame Emoji Vibes In Fiery Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet Look

Hot On Capital

All the trendiest looks from Sunday night on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Looks Served On The Red Carpet From Sunday Night

Sam Smith was joined by Kim Petras

Sam Smith Plays 'Is It Unholy?' At #CapitalJBB With Hilarious Results

See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments

Win a #CapitalJBB VIP gift bag

Win A Jingle Bell Ball 2022 VIP Gift Bag!

Coldplay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

WATCH: Coldplay's Magical Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Lewis Capaldi made his Jingle Bell Ball debut

Lewis Capaldi Owns Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Show-Stopping Performance