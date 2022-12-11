A-Z Of Every Sensational Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

11 December 2022, 00:25 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 01:44

Re-live every Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 performance.

The UK's biggest Christmas party Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard has officially begun after Tom Grennan opened the show on Saturday 10th December.

Our sensational line-up are taking over The O2 again today, Sunday 11th December, with the world's hottest hit music stars putting on one unmissable show.

Dua Lipa, Aitch and Stormzy are among the stars taking to the stage this weekend, and in the meantime you can watch every performance from this year's Ballers right here.

Coldplay

Adventure of a Lifetime

A Sky Full of Stars

Fix You

My Universe

Paradise

Viva La Vida

KSI

Don't Play

Lewis Capaldi

Before You Go

Bruises

Someone You Loved

Hold Me While You Wait

Pointless

Mimi Webb

House on Fire

Nathan Dawe

Flowers

21 Reasons with Ella Henderson

Sam Smith

Dancing With A Stranger

I'm Not The Only One

Promises

Unholy

Sigala

Living Without You (with Sam Ryder)

Wish You Well

Tom Grennan

All These Nights

By Your Side

Don't Break the Heart

Remind Me

