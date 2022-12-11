A-Z Of Every Sensational Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard
11 December 2022, 00:25 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 01:44
Re-live every Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 performance.
The UK's biggest Christmas party Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard has officially begun after Tom Grennan opened the show on Saturday 10th December.
Our sensational line-up are taking over The O2 again today, Sunday 11th December, with the world's hottest hit music stars putting on one unmissable show.
Dua Lipa, Aitch and Stormzy are among the stars taking to the stage this weekend, and in the meantime you can watch every performance from this year's Ballers right here.
Coldplay
Adventure of a Lifetime
A Sky Full of Stars
Fix You
My Universe
Paradise
Viva La Vida
KSI
Don't Play
Lewis Capaldi
Before You Go
Bruises
Someone You Loved
Hold Me While You Wait
Pointless
Mimi Webb
House on Fire
Nathan Dawe
Flowers
21 Reasons with Ella Henderson
Sam Smith
Dancing With A Stranger
I'm Not The Only One
Promises
Unholy
Sigala
Living Without You (with Sam Ryder)
Wish You Well
Tom Grennan
All These Nights
By Your Side
Don't Break the Heart
Remind Me