Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Is Back!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back for 2022, with a line-up bigger than ever!

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sian Welby, Sonny Jay and Chris Stark have just announced Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is officially back for 2022!

With an epic line-up of the hottest hit music stars – which we're announcing Monday and Tuesday at 7AM on Capital Breakfast – the UK's biggest Christmas party is making a grand return to The O2, London.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 9th November at 9AM, exclusively on Global Player. However, you can bag pre-sale tickets on Tuesday 8th November at 9AM. Set your alarms!

Keep your eyes peeled for clues about our line-up and watch Roman, Sonny, Sian and Chris hint at the festive Ballers Monday and Tuesday from 7.15AM, live on Global Player.

In the meantime, here's all the info you need on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022, from dates and venue details to tickets and line-up info.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is returning to The O2. Picture: Global

When and where is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, the UK's biggest Christmas party, is on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December.

The Ball is back at The O2, London once again!

How do I get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale at 9AM on Wednesday 9th November, exclusively on Global Player. However, you can bag pre-sale tickets on Tuesday 8th November at 9AM. Don't miss out!

Just make sure you've downloaded Global Player!

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Who's on the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022?

Keep your eyes peeled for our line-up announcements during Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Monday 7th and Tuesday 8th November.

We're unwrapping our first festive ballers from 7.15 AM! Plus, watch Roman, Sonny, Sian and Chris drop line-up clues live on Global Player.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital