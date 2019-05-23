Zayn's Daring New Hairstyle At The Aladdin Premier Has Fans Shook

Zayn Malik debuts new hairstyle at Aladdin red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

Zayn's rare red carpet appearance for the World premier of Aladdin saw him switched his look up again to a one-sided beard and fans are shook.

Zayn made e very rare red carpet appearance when he rocked up to the World premier of Aladdin in LA and fans are heralding his brave new look as 'trendsetting' and 'creative' as he effortlessly rocked a shaved head and beard on one side and a longer style on the other side.

Zayn Drops 'A Whole New World' For The Official Aladdin Soundtrack

Zayn rocks half shaved look for Aladdin premier in LA. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are ecstatic, but in no way surprised, that their favourite singer/style icon easily pulled off the look which he previously rocked all the way back in 2015, although this time with the added drama of a half beard.

One user wrote: "Zayn is such a trendsetter in fashion and hair ugh he looks good in everything he does. You just know this is gonna make headlines and other men are gonna try to pull off a half shaved head and beard and fail miserably" and honestly, she isn't wrong.

Zayn is such a trendsetter in fashion and hair ugh he looks good in everything he does. You just know this is gonna make headlines and other men are gonna try to pull off a half shaved head and beard and fail miserably pic.twitter.com/SisajqkXx0 — Neelam (@zlorious) May 22, 2019

Zayn walked his first red carpet in a year with singer Zhavia, as they collaborated on the movie's soundtrack on the classic Disney tune 'A Whole New World', which came around after fans repeatedly called for the singer to be involved in the live action remake as he has such a strong physical resemblance to Aladdin.

The 26-year-old has successfully switched up his look so many time throughout the years, we can't keep up, from a shaved head, to bleach blonde and slicked back- we love them all- but the infamous Zayn undercut is back and we hope it's to stay.

