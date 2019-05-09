Zayn Drops 'A Whole New World' For The Official Aladdin Soundtrack

Zayn and Zhavia Ward drop 'A Whole New World' for Aladdin soundtrack. Picture: YouTube/ Disney Music Vevo

Zayn has dropped the official soundtrack for Aladdin with 'A Whole New World' after fans have pointed out their similarities for months.

Zayn has officially released 'A Whole New World' for Walt Disney's Live-Action re-make of Aladdin starring Will Smith, making pretty much everyone's dreams come true, as fans have been pointing out how much the singer looks like the Disney character for quite some time.

ZAYN Has Been Spotted Filming Music Video For His Song On Aladdin

Performing the iconic duet alongside The Circle star, Zhavia Ward, the music video shows the pair in a moody, city backdrop and Zayn's hair looking suspiciously similar to Aladdin's, in what appears to be a nod to his likeness to the character.

If fans needed any more proof that Zayn is the living embodiment of the infamous cartoon character, they now have it, with fans tweeting that he's 'their Aladdin' and no one can change that.

Zayn was the perfect person to sing A Whole New World, he really did it justice, he sounds so damn beautiful and looks so damn beautiful, he’s MY Aladdin ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DJ6IYpSA5U — Neelam (@zlorious) May 9, 2019

oh zayn for a whole new world is perfect — kate ✨ (@peacesignyoongi) May 9, 2019

We haven't heard a whole lot from the 'There You Are' singer since he dropped his album 'Icarus Falls' in December of last year, only occasionally taking to social media for some expletive filled rants aimed at a mystery person, so this music video is a welcome return from the 26-year-old.

If you haven't listened to the track yet, we'd urge you to do so now, because those vocals are something else- and we think they make a great musical duo.

Aladdin hits UK cinemas on the 24th May!

