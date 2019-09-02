Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Won't Discuss Camila Cabello Relationship To Fans

2 September 2019, 12:06

Shawn Mendes explains why he won't talk about his relationship
Shawn Mendes explains why he won't talk about his relationship. Picture: Getty/ Instagram @shawnsbubu

Shawn Mendes has told a fan that he doesn't want to discuss his relationship as it isn't fair on Camila.

Shawn Mendes responded to a question love and relationships during another fan Q&A, and this time, rather than avoiding the question, the 'In My Blood' singer told them the reason he doesn't want to talk about it is because he doesn't want to discuss it without the other person, Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes Praised As He Launches A Foundation To Give Causes Close To Fans A Voice

Before his concert in Connecticut, USA, Shawn met his fans in the usual intimate backstage setting, when somebody asked him if he takes back his statement he made a few months back about 'never having been in love', to which he responded:

"Idk how to answer this question."

"Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship!"

"There’s another person involved. I can’t say things that I feel... It’s not just me deciding you know?"

Both Shawn and Camila have remained pretty tight-lipped when it comes to talking about their relationship, although the mountains of photos of them packing on the PDA, their steamy performance of 'Señorita' at the 2019 VMAs and their very cute displays of affection as they sat in the audience all but confirmed it.

Fans have disagreed with each other in the past about talking to the singer about his rumoured new romance, with some saying it is an invasion of his privacy, and others arguing they have a right to ask him about his life during the Q&A sessions.

Whilst Shawn did admit he would like to talk to fans about his love life, we think he's one #loyal BF for keeping quiet without Camila present.

