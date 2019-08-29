Shawn Mendes Praised As He Launches A Foundation To Give Causes Close To Fans A Voice

29 August 2019, 12:42

Shawn Mendes launches charitable foundation for issues close to fans
Shawn Mendes launches charitable foundation for issues close to fans. Picture: PA/The Shawn Mendes Foundation

Shawn Mendes has launched a charitable foundation aimed at 'helping the voices of our generation be heard' and fans couldn't praise the singer enough.

Shawn Mendes has officially launched 'The Shawn Mendes Foundation', a charitable cause the singer says will give back and bring awareness to areas that affect his young fans the most, including children's healthcare, sustainability, mental health, human rights, anti-bullying and education.

Halsey Defends Herself Against Claims She Was Ignoring Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance

He took to Instagram to announce to his 50 million followers: "For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans care deeply about, and to further help them make their voices heard."

"Our generation has the power to change the future of our planet, and to help carry that change forward for so many generations to follow."

"With that, I’m so excited to announce the launch of @ShawnFoundation, to support causes that are important to my fans and our generation."

"I will work alongside my fans to help provide them with a platform and the means to give back and take action. For more information, head to ShawnMendesFoundation.org."

Fans have flooded social media with praise for their favourite artist, with one user summing it up pretty well, writing, "Shawn Mendes just created a foundation for his fans to speak up about issues so he could let them be heard by using his platform. Yes I stan the right man."

Another wrote: "You never fail to remind me every single day why I love you and admire you thank you for creating this foundation... I love you so much and I am so proud."

The Canadian pop star is no stranger to charitable causes and being vocal on issues ranging from gun violence to mental health, and has donated and raised money for a multitude of charities.

After scooping the VMA for 'Best Collaboration' and holding a number 1 spot in multiple countries for his track 'Señorita' with his current flame, Camila Cabello, it's pretty safe to say Shawn's on an absolute roll.

Even as he smashes it, he still holds the issues to him and his fans as a top priority, which is why he love him!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Halsey clapped back at trolls who claimed she was ignoring Shawn Mendes

Halsey Defends Herself Against Claims She Was Ignoring Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance
Joe Jonas reacts to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's VMAs performance

Joe Jonas' Reaction To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello VMAs Performance Is Everything
The MTV VMAs are on 26 August

When Are The VMAs 2019, Who's Performing And How Can I Watch In The UK?

News

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Señorita performance at the VMAs was seriously steamy

WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Steamy Señorita Performance At The 2019 VMAs!

Events

Shawn Mendes fans make inspiring statement on tour

Shawn Mendes Fans Make Powerful Statement During 'Youth' On Tour

Hot On Capital

Taylor released her album 'Lover' last week.

Taylor Swift May Not Do A Stadium Tour Of New Album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift

Liam Payne is celebrating his 26th BDAY.

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Throwback On 26th Birthday

Anne-Marie asked Niall Horan for help with her golf swing

Anne-Marie Asks Niall Horan For Golf Lessons... And He Agreed To Teach Her

Anne-Marie

Wes Nelson 'laughs' at ex Megan whilst on holiday with new girlfriend, Arabella Chi

Wes Nelson 'Laughs' At Ex Megan Barton Hanson On Holiday With Love Island Girlfriend Arabella Chi

News

Josh dated Kaz after they met on Love Island 2018.

Love Island's Josh Denzel 'Throws Shade' At Theo Campbell Following Eye Accident

TV & Film

AJ 'let slip' on The One Show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: AJ Pritchard 'Lets Slip' He's Been Partnered With YouTuber Saffron Barker

TV & Film