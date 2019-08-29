Shawn Mendes Praised As He Launches A Foundation To Give Causes Close To Fans A Voice

Shawn Mendes launches charitable foundation for issues close to fans. Picture: PA/The Shawn Mendes Foundation

Shawn Mendes has launched a charitable foundation aimed at 'helping the voices of our generation be heard' and fans couldn't praise the singer enough.

Shawn Mendes has officially launched 'The Shawn Mendes Foundation', a charitable cause the singer says will give back and bring awareness to areas that affect his young fans the most, including children's healthcare, sustainability, mental health, human rights, anti-bullying and education.

He took to Instagram to announce to his 50 million followers: "For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans care deeply about, and to further help them make their voices heard."

"Our generation has the power to change the future of our planet, and to help carry that change forward for so many generations to follow."

"With that, I’m so excited to announce the launch of @ShawnFoundation, to support causes that are important to my fans and our generation."

"I will work alongside my fans to help provide them with a platform and the means to give back and take action. For more information, head to ShawnMendesFoundation.org."

Fans have flooded social media with praise for their favourite artist, with one user summing it up pretty well, writing, "Shawn Mendes just created a foundation for his fans to speak up about issues so he could let them be heard by using his platform. Yes I stan the right man."

Another wrote: "You never fail to remind me every single day why I love you and admire you thank you for creating this foundation... I love you so much and I am so proud."

The Canadian pop star is no stranger to charitable causes and being vocal on issues ranging from gun violence to mental health, and has donated and raised money for a multitude of charities.

After scooping the VMA for 'Best Collaboration' and holding a number 1 spot in multiple countries for his track 'Señorita' with his current flame, Camila Cabello, it's pretty safe to say Shawn's on an absolute roll.

Even as he smashes it, he still holds the issues to him and his fans as a top priority, which is why he love him!

