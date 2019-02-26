Shawn Mendes Praises Rami Malek’s 'Inspiring' Oscars Winner Speech

26 February 2019, 06:24 | Updated: 26 February 2019, 07:28

Shawn Mendes praises Rami Malek's Oscar winning speech
Shawn Mendes praises Rami Malek's Oscar winning speech. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes has told his followers how Rami Malek's Oscar speech 'gave him chills' on Sunday.

Shawn Mendes has praised Rami Malek's speech at the Oscars, calling it both 'inspiring' and 'raw'.

Shawn, who recently made every living soul fall in love with him via his Calvin Klein underwear advert, couldn't hold in his excitement after Rami Malek walked away with the award for 'Best Actor' for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami Malek shows off his Oscar for Best Actor
Rami Malek shows off his Oscar for Best Actor. Picture: Getty

On the same night Lady Gaga bagged her first Oscar, Rami Malek walked away with the Academy award for Best Actor at Sunday’s Oscars and of course praised the fact that movie-goers were celebrating a 'gay man' and 'an immigrant' adding, 'the fact that i'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof'.

Many fans agreed with Shawn and heaped praise on Rami Malek!

Shawn also wrote, "so unbelievably deserving of this. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone be SO present and in the moment as him in this. He spoke so raw and with a meaning and message. This is so inspiring to me."

He also added how the way Rami spoke gave him 'chills'.

