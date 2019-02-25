Lady Gaga Becomes First Person In History To Win An Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA & Golden Globe In Same Year

25 February 2019, 07:47

Lady Gaga becomes first person in history to win an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in same year
Lady Gaga becomes first person in history to win an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in same year. Picture: Getty Images

Lady Gaga has made history at this year's Oscars for her role in 'A Star Is Born'.

Lady Gaga has become the first person ever to win an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in a single year.

The singer and actress picked up the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Shallow’, the stand-out track from A Star Is Born movie.

She collected her award in LA alongside 'Shallow' co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

ABC's Coverage Of The 91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
ABC's Coverage Of The 91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room. Picture: Getty

During an emotional acceptance speech, Lady Gaga thanked her co-star Bradley Cooper for "believing in us", saying: "There is not a single person on the planet that could sing this song but you."

Gaga is the also the first person ever to be nominated for both Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year.

'Shallow' picked up Best Film Music at the BAFTAs, Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and two awards at the Grammys - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

