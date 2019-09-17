Shawn Mendes Filmed Working On New Music In New York Studio

Shawn Mendes filmed working on new music in studio. Picture: Instagram: missionsoundnyc

Shawn Mendes appears to be working on more new music after he was filmed in a New York studio this week.

Shawn Mendes has already produced one of the biggest songs of 2019 - his huge Camila Cabello collaboration 'Señorita'.

Well, it looks like Shawn is getting ready to put out even more new music after he was spotted working away in the studio.

Mission Sound in New York posted a video to Instagram of Shawn hard at work in one of their studios this week, captioned: "Great session with Shawn Mendes. Look forward to more."

Sadly, the video has been muted but we see Shawn typing away and perhaps putting the finish touches to a new track.

The 21-year-old Canadian singer looks relaxed in the clip, wearing a mint green overshirt and black skinny jeans.

Shawn and Camila's 'Señorita' is arguably the song of the summer, having spent an incredible seven weeks at Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40 - the UK's biggest chart show.

Maybe we'll be getting a new album from Shawn before the end of the year? His third, self-titled album was his most recent release and that came out in May 2018.

