Shawn Mendes Played Harry Styles Before His Show And Everyone Lost It

Shawn Mendes played Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times' before his tour show and got the whole arena singing along.

There are those incredible moments when the worlds of Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles collide... and this is one of them!

Before one of his sold out Shawn Mendes: The Tour shows, Shawn decided to play Harry Styles' debut single 'Sign of the Times' and it's fair to say everyone in the stadium went wild.

A number of videos have been shared on Twitter from amongst the crowd which show thousands of Shawn fans singing along to every single word of Harry's track.

Shawn Mendes Kicks Off The North American Leg Of "Shawn Mendes: The Tour". Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes is currently in the middle of his gigantic world tour, which started in Amsterdam back in March and will culminate with three dates at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in December.

It's been a huge year for Shawn, with his Camila Cabello collaboration 'Señorita' spending more weeks at Number 1 in the UK on The Official Big Top 40 than any other song this year.

Harry Styles Performs at the Greek Theatre. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Harry is rumoured to be dropping new music within the next few weeks. He's been spotted filming music videos in Mexico and in Scotland recently.

