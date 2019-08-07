Exclusive

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Affections Decoded By Body Language Expert: ‘They’re Happily In Love’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look 'happily in love' according to a body language expert. Picture: Getty / Splash

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have kept fans guessing over their relationship status in recent weeks.

‘Senorita’ singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been best friends since they were youngsters, continuously brushing off romance rumours and insisting they’re close pals, but in recent weeks the couple have been pictured on numerous occasions packing on the PDA in public.

When quizzed by fans on whether they’ve taken their friendship to the next level, Shawn has avoided answering any questions and simply gives a sweet smile before moving to the next question.

But when they were pictured at the end of July snogging in the sea in Miami they had us all convinced their love is the real deal, so we asked body language expert Judi James to take a look at the snaps and decode what their actions really mean.

Judi told Capital that while celebrities often “indulge in PDA to plug their latest release”, their ‘moments’ are usually restricted to the red carpet and “will only involve some lingering looks or intimate-looking ear-whispering”, whereas Shawn and Camila have been kissing and cuddling in public.

The body language expert explained: “Shawn and Camila have been photographed in the water together though, and with her arm looped around his neck to pin his head closer and with an open-mouthed, eyes-closed kiss that clearly involves involvement of at least one tongue, the intended message surely has to be that they are in a pretty hot relationship. These photos don’t look like furtive snaps so presumably the couple were happy to signal their attraction openly.”

Judi pointed out the pop stars look relaxed with one another, and that their passionate kisses signify a whole other level of relationship.

Although they’ve been close friends for years, their displays of affection in recent weeks apparently proves they’re genuinely happy with one another.

people think shawn and camila are pr BUT!!!! HOW COULD YOU FAKE THAT SMILE THAT SHE HAS ON HER FACE??? ALSO THEY WAY THEY HOLD HANDS AND LOOK AT EACHOTHER??? thats pure love. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/oQgiUDB93k — 𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@youknowsenorita) July 5, 2019

SHAWN AND CAMILA HOLDING HANDS AND SHAWN CARRYING HER BAG OH MY LORD ARE WE OKAY? IM NOT pic.twitter.com/inTAexDL0k — abi (@grandekIaus) July 4, 2019

She continued: “When the couple were photographed walking together their hand clasp involved meshed fingers, which is a gesture usually used by close couples, and Camila appears to catch the eye of the camera to produce the kind of ‘knowing’ smile that hints a celebrity is happily in love.”

“In the past their poses together have tended to define them as easy-going friends with the kind of relaxed, tactile relationship you can see from young people who share time and work together but the kissing does appear to signal a whole different level of relationship that would seem to go beyond the idea that it could be just for publicity.”

Shawn and Camila are yet to address their relationship status, but we’ll have the news as soon as they confirm their romance.

Meanwhile, multiple sources continue to speak out about the pair’s budding romance, with one claiming they were keeping things casual at first but they’ve now fallen for each other.

And, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, they’re now “committed to working on a relationship”. The source said: “Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling.”

Camila had just gotten out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.” They added: “Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.”

It comes after the couple shocked fans when they were seen getting steamy in their ‘Señorita’ music video, in which the pair writhe around on a bed together before the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ singer drives off into the sunset on a motorbike.

