Camila Cabello Shuts Down Cruel Instagram Trolls After They Criticise Her 'Cellulite': 'Fat Is Beautiful'

Camila Cabello hit back at body shamers. Picture: Getty / Camila Cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello launched into a lengthy tirade on Instagram after trolls criticised her appearance.

Camila Cabello, 22, took to Instagram Stories to hit back at people commenting on her appearance, following cruel remarks about her body image.

The ‘Señorita’ songstress was looking for a picture to post to mark two years of her hit single ‘Havana’, when she came across a barrage of comments about her physical appearance.

Taking to Instagram Stories to hit back at the comments, Camila said she first of all felt “super insecure” and thought “I didn’t suck in my stomach!”

Camila Cabello shut down trolls' cruel comments. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

After staying off of social media to avoid being hurt, Camila said: “While trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people ‘body shaming me’ / honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just imagining what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach.

“But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f*****g rock, or all muscle, for that matter [sic].”

Camila added that she’s now concerned young girls are growing up seeing “photshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin.”

Shawn Mendes’ rumoured girlfriend finished her statement with: “Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the b******t today!”

However, hours later Camila appeared to have moved on from the cruel comments as she teased fans on Instagram with a gorgeous selfie captioned: “Hehehehehe”, leading fans to question what she’s up to.

Camila and Shawn are currently at the centre of dating rumours, as they continue to pack on the PDA in public without directly addressing their relationship status.

Although they haven't confirmed they're together, they've been papped holding hands and having passionate kisses in the sea.

When fans have quizzed Shawn on the rumours at Q&A sessions before his concerts he's done a very good job of avoiding the Army's questions.

