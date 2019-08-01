Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Were Supposed To Keep Things Casual, But Now They’ve Reportedly ‘Fallen for Each Other’

Shawn and Camila are reportedly now dating. Picture: instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have supposedly ‘fallen for each other’.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been at the centre of some pretty big relationship rumours this summer.

Although they haven’t officially confirmed they’re dating, they’ve done a pretty good job of making sure everybody knows they’re an item. Just check out these photos of them frolicking in the sea in Miami.

> QUIZ: Can You Stop Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello From Being Papped Kissing?

The pair have always been close friends but it looks like they got closer than ever while filming that steamy music video for their hit song Señorita.

And, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, they’re now ‘committed to working on a relationship’.

The source said: “Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling,” the source said.

“Camila had just gotten out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.”

They added: “Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.”

We Stan!

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip About Shawn Mendes