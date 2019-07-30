Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Literally Lived The Señorita Music Video During Romantic Day In Miami

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello live their music video for the day. Picture: YouTube Shawn Mendes/ Splash Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have got us *freaking* out when they spent the most romantic day ever out in Miami, AKA, their actual music video for Señorita.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken their fledgling relationship out of coffee houses and onto the infamous Miami beach for what appeared to be the most romantic day out ever, and they basically lived out their real life 'Señorita' music video, which has sent fans (and us) WILD.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kiss in Miami. Picture: Splash News

Yup, the two singers who have had one of the most 'are they, aren't they' relationships in the whole of pop history have confirmed they're a couple after being spotted PDA'ing all over the place and Camila turning out to support Shawn on his world tour.

The pair refused to hold back as they were all over each other in the sea and a swimming pool, sipping on coconuts (which Shawn failed to open for a while) and generally looking like two of the most loved up people going.

Shawn trying (and failing) to break open a coconut is so amusing pic.twitter.com/e079bG7yIN — DML Media (@DMLMedia) July 30, 2019

However, when asked about their relationship, they aren't so ready to talk about it, with Shawn actually tweeting and deleting an apology after he walked off from a fan asking him about Camila during a Q&A he holds before his concert.

Camila hasn't been asked about the 20-year-old Canadian singer, but has been making some pretty cryptic tweets that seem directed about her new relationship.

“for me, it was always going to be about love” — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 25, 2019

Their latest collaboration stormed the charts and has stayed at number 1 for so many weeks on the Big Top 40, that they're looking to break a record for most weeks spent at number 1 in 2019.

If that isn't cause for celebration and a day out at the beach, we don't know what is!

